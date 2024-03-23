Saturday Bantering and GameThreads

The Jays have two games today:

The Tigers are in Dunedin at 1:00 Eastern, it is on Sportsnet.

The Orioles are hosting whoever’s left of the Jays in Sarasota at 6:00 Eastern. The game is on MLB.tv, and Yariel Rodriguez is starting.

There isn’t much Jays news this morning. Eduardo Escobar is gone; there was no way he was going to make the team. That seems to suggest that Ernie Clement will make the team. And I’d imagine Davis Schneider is also in.

In the next couple of days we should hear if Erik Swanson, Jordan Romano and Kevin Gausman will start with the team or one the IL. I’d guess Swanson and Gausman will be on the team, and Romano will be out on an injury assignment. I hope there is room for Pearson. Richards looks to have a spot. Mitch White must have earned a spot yesterday.

The tossup between Votto and Vogelbach looks to go Vogelbach’s way, at least for now, since Votto hasn’t been playing. But Daniel will have to get off to a good start in whatever at-bats he gets in the first week or so. I’d love a spot for Nathan Lukes too, and if he were a RHB I’d insist he make the team, but I can’t see it right now. Maybe him over Vogelbach?

The other question is which of Payton Henry and Brian Serven gets the second catcher spot. I’m picking Serven.

The team hasn’t given us a timeline for Alek Manoah, so I wouldn’t expect to see him in Toronto until May at best. Even then, the team would have to decide that he was a better option than Francis, White, Rodriguez, Tiedemann, and Espino.

Here is the lineup for the first game (not many regulars will be making the trip to the second game):

Today's Lineups TIGERS BLUE JAYS Matt Vierling - RF George Springer - RF Andy Ibanez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF Bo Bichette - SS Jake Rogers - C Justin Turner - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Ryan Kreidler - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Eddys Leonard - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ryan Vilade - 1B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Akil Baddoo - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Kenta Maeda - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Game two will have: