TACO STAND – RULES

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-cheek look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, I examine rules and try to prevent baseball from becoming a lawless society.

After seeing a video of a routine strike-em-out or throw-em-out being overturned because of basketball reasons, I got to thinking about what other new and altered rules I would like to see. Baseball is an ancient sport dating back to the Ordovician Period, and some of the rules are just as old. Whether for player safety, accessibility, or simple quality of life, some rules still need to be implemented or simply changed for the betterment of all. Here are a few that I believe would be beneficial to implement.

Both Feet Must Make Contact With The Ground for a Legal Catch

Player safety should be paramount, and although I enjoy seeing a terrific diving circus catch as much as the next anthropomorphic foodstuff, they are far too dangerous to allow to continue. We all remember not too long ago when Kevin Pillar nearly died because he made an amazing catch with his toes while landing on his chin. Therefore I propose making all catches in which the players feet are not firmly planted on the ground illegal. And yes, feet, as in plural. Both feet must be making contact with the ground for the catch to be valid. Stretching up on one foot would compromise balance, increasing risk of injury. Violations of this rule would see the baserunner awarded the base he would have naturally attained plus 2, meaning if it had been a solo-triple, it would have become a home run plus a runner on first.

Ban on Purchasing Out of State Scratch Tickets

With the gambling scourge rearing its ugly head recently, MLB needs to revisit its policies on gambling. To this point, all players and personnel should be banned from purchasing out-of-state scratch tickets. Local taxpayer funds fund the bewitching siren song of the nation’s gas stations, and it is not fair that a millionaire from across the country should be allowed to benefit from it. Plus, this ban will cut down on the number of tardy and absent players waiting in line at the Exxon rather than reporting to the park for a game. Violators would be subjected to working a shift at a full-service station during inclement weather.

Fielders Must Give Baserunners a 5-Foot Halo When Attempting a Tag

Back on the player safety track, collisions between two players are the number one cause of death and dismemberment in sports. If you don’t believe me, look at the mortality rates in football. I believe the numbers speak for themselves. Thus, when attempting a tag, the fielder must give the baserunner a five-foot halo while they are on the basepaths. If the fielder comes within five feet of the runner, the runner will be awarded the bag and the fielder's glove. That fielder will then have to play the rest of the game bare-handed (with both feet firmly on the turf).

Unilateral Ballpark Ban on Pants

This one is less of a rule applied to teams than a policy applied to all those present at the baseball park. Pants. They’ve got to go. No one likes them, with the possible exception of fools. And don’t get it twisted. I’m not suggesting that everyone be nude from the waist down. There are loads of perfectly acceptable alternatives: skirts, kilts, jorts, robes, dresses, speedos, body paint, booty-shorts, and many other options would be available. Full-length pants, however, would be banned. Tights would be given a provisional exception contingent on maintaining a minimum level of transparency. Those caught wearing the vile garment will be subjected to a bare-bottom spanking administered by a person they do not find attractive.

I’d like to see more changes to our beloved game, but this would be a good start. What say you, decorous Banterers? What new or changed rules would you like to see? Write them on a cocktail napkin and mail them to your local MLA. Or, I guess, put them in the comments below.