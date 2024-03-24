Sunday Bantering and GameThread

The penultimate spring game. The Jays are playing the Phillies yet again.

We have a bunch of regulars in the lineup, but I’d guess that tomorrow, there won’t be many regulars.

There is a little bit of news:

Brian Serven is going to be the backup catcher until Jansen’s back.

Kevin Gausman will start tomorrow with a 3 innings/55-pitch goal. If all goes well, he’ll be in the rotation the first time through.

BlueJays.com has a story saying that ‘length’ is key for the last couple of spots in the bullpen. They say these things and then pull their relievers after one inning every time. Maybe this will be the time they do it. They mention Zach Pop as likely making the team, which is a bit of a surprise to me.

Today’s Lineups: