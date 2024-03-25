Know Your Enemy: AL Central Preview

Last year this was easily the worst division in baseball. The Twins took the division by 9 games, and no other team was above .500. Two of them lost over 100 games. Collectively they won just 358 games, only 5 more than the worst division of all time, the 2018 AL Central. As a whole, they’re probably going to be better this year, but the chances are still good that it’s the worst division again.

Minnesota Twins

2023 Season: 87-75, swept the Jays in the Wild Card series, lost 3-1 in ALDS to the Astros.

2024 vs Blue Jays: May 10-12 in Toronto, August 30, 31 and September 1 in Minneapolis.

Notable Stars

Twins fans are excited at the prospect of having a full healthy year of Byron Buxton in CF. This will be his 10th season in the Majors and he has played more than 100 games just once, way back in 2017. Despite that, he has three 4+ WAR seasons, so it’s pretty clear why fans are excited.

Royce Lewis will also be looking to have a full healthy season as well, and both of them could be huge players in a lineup that also has Carlos Correa, Canadian Edouard Julien, Max Kepler and the recently added Carlos Santana.

Pablo López heads a top-heavy rotation, where he, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober will be relied on to lead the way all year. In the bullpen, Jhoan Duran is slated to start the year on the IL with an oblique strain, a big hit to a bullpen that should still be strong with Griffin Jax, Brock Stewart and Steven Okert covering the big innings.

Upcoming Attractions

Although he’s blocked by Correa, Brooks Lee figures to be a pretty important part of this team, although not likely to start the season. Pitcher David Festa likely gets some starts this year as well, although that’s looking more like later in the year. Former Jays prospects Simeon Woods Richardson and Austin Martin will likely get a few chances this year.

2024 Projections

It’s pretty easy to expect the Twins to take this division. Fangraphs project them at the top with an 84-80 record, the only ones they’re expecting to be above .500. PECOTA gives them an 89.8-72.2 projection, 8 games ahead of second.

Detroit Tigers

2023 Season: 78-84, second place.

2024 vs Blue Jays: May 23-26 in Detroit, July 19-21 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

The Tigers’ lineup is filled with promising young talent, including Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson, supported by veterans Mark Canha, Javier Báez and Gio Urshela.

The Tigers’ rotation has some upside as well, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize both looking to put it together for a full healthy season, with veterans Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty mixing in well. In the bullpen they have brought in Shelby Miller and Andrew Chafin to help support a decent backend that features fireballers Alex Lange and Jason Foley.

Upcoming Attractions

Colt Keith looks poised to start the season with the big league club as the starting second baseman, joining center fielder Parker Meadows as a pair of rookies featuring quite prominently in the Tigers’ lineup. Middle infielder Jace Jung will likely get some time in the Majors this year as well, while Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden will likely find their way to the big league mound this summer.

2024 Projections

There isn’t much hope on the projection side of things that this year’s Tigers are better than last. Fangraphs has them at just a game better at 79-83, while PECOTA has them worse at 75.6-86.4.

Cleveland Guardians

2023 Season: 76-86, third place.

2024 vs Blue Jays: June 14-16 in Toronto, June 21-23 in Cleveland.

Notable Stars

This is José Ramírez’s team, and unfortunately for him, he doesn’t have a whole lot of high end support. Steven Kwan, Andrés Giménez and Canadian brothers Bo and Josh Naylor were the only other position players to even put up a 1 WAR last season.

The rotation should once again be a strength for the Guardians. Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen all had good seasons last year. Triston McKenzie took the rehab route over surgery last year on his UCL injury, so he seems healthy to start this year at least. Carlos Carrasco is also making his triumphant return to Cleveland after a few underwhelming years in New York. In the bullpen, the Guardians have one of the best relievers in Emmanuel Clase with the newly acquired Scott Barlow and a bunch of younger arms setting him up.

Upcoming Attractions

The Guardians do have a few prospects ready to make an impact this year. Infielders Kyle Manzardo, Bryan Rocchio, Juan Brito and Angel Martínez are likely to find some time on the dirt this year. The high upside arm of Daniel Espino is probably going to make it to the bullpen at some point this year.

2024 Projections

The projection systems like the Guardians more than they probably should, although the pitching could definitely carry them in a weak division. Fangraphs has them at 80-82 while PECOTA has them above .500 at 81.9-80.1.

Chicago White Sox

2023 Season: 61-101, fourth place.

2024 vs Blue Jays: May 20-22 in Toronto, May 27-29 in Chicago.

Notable Stars

The White Sox have opted to hold onto Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada as they enter their final year before free agency. They’ll sit in the middle of Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Vaughn in an offense that has some upside.

On the pitching side of things, Garrett Crochet has moved from the bullpen to the rotation, set to make his first Major League start on opening day. He’ll be joined in the rotation by veterans Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen and Canadian Michael Soroka. It’s quite possible this turns out to be the worst rotation in baseball. Michael Kopech is swapping spots with Crochet, moving to the bullpen in hopes that his big fastball can play up.

Upcoming Attractions

The White Sox do have several top prospects, although none are likely to make the Majors to start the year. As the White Sox sell off over the summer, the prospects are going to get some more playing time. Pitchers Jairo Iriarte and Drew Thorpe came over in the trade that sent out Dylan Cease and are likely near the top of the list as the White Sox look to the minors for reinforcements. Third baseman Bryan Ramos is going to be ready to take over for Moncada when he moves on.

2024 Projections

It’s possible that they’re the worst team in all of baseball this year. Fangraphs gives them their lowest AL projection at 67-95 which is quite close to PECOTA’s 65.9-96.1.

Kansas City Royals

2023 Season: 56-106, last place, second worst in baseball.

2024 vs Blue Jays: April 22-25 in Kansas City, April 29, 30 and May 1 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

Bobby Witt Jr. had his breakout season last year, putting up just the second 5+ WAR season by a Royals’ player since the 2015 season. He’s poised to be a star for a long time in Kansas after signing a massive 11 year deal over the winter. Behind Witt is longtime catcher Salvador Perez, veterans Hunter Renfroe and Adam Frazier, plus promising young players MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino.

The rotation is headed by promising young arms Cole Ragans and Brady Singer. Veterans Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha look to provide a lot of OK innings for them. The Royals brought in Will Smith to try and anchor a bullpen that has a lot of new faces.

Upcoming Attractions

The Royals don’t have a top 100 prospect, but they do have a couple borderline guys ready to contribute this year. Nick Loftin is poised to start the year in the Majors, while Javier Vaz isn’t far behind.

2024 Projections

Despite an atrocious 2023 season, the outlook isn’t quite as horrible for 2024. Fangraphs has them at 76-86 while PECOTA has them at 70.5-91.5. Getting to 100 losses is still quite possible for them though.