Monday Bantering and GameThread

We know the last four batters who will be on the Jays opening roster:

Daniel Vogelbach

Davis Schneider

Ernie Clement

Brian Serven

I’ll admit that I was hoping for Nathan Lukes to make the team. Vogelbach and Serven will have to be added to the 40-man roster, which currently has 39. They will have to DFAed someone (I better get the Yosver Zulueta post up quickly).

I am curious to see how John Schneider works these guys into the lineup.

We won’t find out who is on the opening-day pitching staff until tomorrow at the earliest, as the team will have to see how Kevin Gausman recovers from today’s start. And there are still questions on Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson.

Update, sounds like Romano and Swanson won’t be on the opening day roster.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says "it's reasonable to say," that Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will start the season on the IL. They're playing catch right now and looking at bullpens next week, he added. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 25, 2024

The Jays have more regulars playing today than I expected. I thought they would rest them in fear that they might hurt themselves on the last day of the spring.

There is a late change: Varsho is out (attending to a personal matter), and Schneider is in.