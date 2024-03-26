Know Your Enemy: AL East Preview

The final stop on the tour through the divisions is Toronto’s own, the wretched AL East. The Orioles are coming off their best season since 1979 with 101 wins. The Rays had their second best season ever with 99 wins. The Yankees just added one of the best players in baseball. And the Red Sox, coming off a second straight last place finish... added one of the top 10 Canadians in the game.

Baltimore Orioles

2023 Season: 101-61, first place, swept by the Rangers in the ALDS.

2024 vs Blue Jays: May 13-15 in Baltimore, June 3-6 in Toronto, July 29-31 in Baltimore, and August 6-8 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

The Orioles lucked their way into 100 wins on the backs of great seasons by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays make for a solid supporting cast for the lineup.

On the pitching side of things, the Orioles brought in Corbin Burnes to lead the rotation and Craig Kimbrel to anchor the bullpen. Grayson Rodriguez, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin look to hold down the fort until Kyle Bradish and John Means can return. In the bullpen, Félix Bautista is out for the season, so it’ll be up to Yennier Cano and Danny Coulombe to bridge the gap to Kimbrel.

Upcoming Attractions

20 year old Jackson Holliday, the best prospect in baseball, was supposed to start the season as the Orioles shortstop. For some reason, despite a very strong Spring Training, the Orioles have opted to send him to the Minors to start the year and forego their chance at getting a draft pick if he finishes in the top 3 in Rookie of the Year voting and is on the team for the whole season. For the record, I’m ok with this move.

Aside from Holliday, the Orioles should get contributions from Joey Ortiz, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser and Coby Mayo at some point this season.

2024 Projections

Despite winning 101 games last year, the projection systems do not believe in a repeat. Fangraphs has them tied with the Blue Jays for third in the division at 85-77 while PECOTA has them fourth at 86.5-75.5.

Tampa Bay Rays

2023 Season: 99-63, second place, swept by the Rangers in the Wild Card series.

2024 vs Blue Jays: Opening Day March 28-31 in Tampa, May 17-19 in Toronto, July 23-25 in Toronto, and September 20-22 in Tampa.

Notable Stars

The Rays were one of the few teams this winter who actively worked to get worse this offseason, shipping out Tyler Glasnow and Luke Raley in separate trades while losing Robert Stephenson to free agency. They’ll rely on a top heavy lineup that features Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Randy Arozarena, Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes in front of Jose Siri a bunch of inexperienced players.

In the rotation, Zach Eflin takes the mantle of the top arm after a breakout season in 2023, leading a rotation that also includes Aaron Civale and Zack Littell. In the bullpen, the Rays brought in Phil Maton to join Pete Fairbanks, Colin Poche and noted homophobe Jason Adam. The injured list includes a strong group as well, headed by Shane Baz, Taj Bradley, Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen.

Upcoming Attractions

Third baseman Curtis Mead likely gets a lot of playing time this year, whether it is at third base or in the outfield. The same can probably be said for Junior Caminero (hyah!) as well. Mason Montgomery is probably their highest ranked pitching prospect that sees time on a Major League mound this season.

2024 Projections

As with the Orioles, the Rays are likely to fall short of their 2023 season, with the projection systems also being down on them. Fangraphs still gives them a second place projection with an 86-76 record, while PECOTA has them just behind the Blue Jays at 87.1-74-9.

New York Yankees

2023 Season: 82-80, fourth place, their worst season since 1992.

2024 vs Blue Jays: April 5-7 in New York, April 15-17 in Toronto, June 27-30 in Toronto, and August 2-4 in New York.

Notable Stars

The Yankees’ big move this offseason was to bring in Juan Soto who pairs with Aaron Judge and the also acquired Alex Verdugo to form the best hitting outfield in the game (when healthy). Judge is the biggest question mark, having just three healthy-ish seasons in his eight in the big leagues. The now 32 year old has already fought the injury bug this spring, recently coming back from an abdominal injury.

With the exception of Gleyber Torres, the rest of the offense is going to be banking on bounce back seasons. Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Volpe, DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Jose Trevino all had rough years at the plate, and without improvements this becomes a very top heavy lineup.

On the pitching side of things, the Yankees are facing a nightmare scenario with Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. After seven straight years of near perfect health, Cole is set to start the year on the IL out for a several weeks, assuming he doesn’t ultimately end up needing surgery. The Yankees brought in Marcus Stroman to anchor the rotation otherwise, but without bounce back seasons from Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodón, the Yankees rotation becomes a liability. And unlike in previous years, the bullpen isn’t looking like their saving grace this year, as Clay Holmes, Caleb Ferguson and Jonathan Loáisiga head the least threatening bullpen the Yankees have had in 30 years.

Upcoming Attractions

Catcher Austin Wells has been told that he has made the team and will start out the season backing up Jose Trevino. Jasson Domínguez is still working his way back from Tommy John Surgery, but will be a factor in the outfield once healthy and needed. Pitchers Chase Hampton and Will Warren will likely factor into the pitching staff at some point as well.

2024 Projections

Despite the question marks, the Yankees are still drawing strong projections, with both Fangraphs and PECOTA giving them top billing in the division, with an 88-74 and a 92.7-69.3 records.

Boston Red Sox

2023 Season: 78-84, second straight last place finish.

2024 vs Blue Jays: June 17-19 in Toronto, June 24-26 in Boston, August 26-29 in Boston, and September 23-25 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

The Red Sox brought in Tyler O’Neill to join an otherwise fully returning group of position players. They’ll be hoping that full years of Trevor Story and Triston Casas to go along with ever-steady Rafael Devers to provide a solid offensive group. Vaughn Grissom, the trade return for Chris Sale, is starting the season on the IL, but will take over second base upon his return.

With Sale gone, the Red Sox will turn to 24 year old Brayan Bello as their opening day starter. Canadian Nick Pivetta will join Kutter Crawford, Garret Whitlock, Tanner Houck and eventually Lucas Giolito to form a very average rotation that at the very least should have a decent floor. In the bullpen, the now 36 year old Kenley Jansen will lead a group that includes Chris Martin and former Jays’ farmhand Josh Winckowski as the only holdovers from last year.

Upcoming Attractions

Ceddanne Rafaela appears slated to be the Red Sox’ center fielder to open the season. Shane Drohan likely makes his way to the big leagues at some point this summer, but that’s probably it for notable prospects making an impact for them this year.

2024 Projections

For Red Sox’ fans looking to avoid a third consecutive last place finish, the projections are not on their side. Fangraphs has them at 80-82, 5 games back of fourth. PECOTA has the gap even bigger, over 8 games down with a 78.1-83-9 projection.