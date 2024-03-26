TACO STAND – A TACO’S GUIDE TO OPENING DAY

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, I will take you through a simple opening day tradition from around the Stand.

Since learning that I have a bum ticker, I’ve been forced to make a few lifestyle changes, which, along with a veritable cocktail of pharmaceuticals, allow me to stave off Old Scratch a while longer. Unfortunately, these changes mean I can no longer fully partake in what had become my opening day tradition this year. It’s pretty simple, but I thought I’d share it with you galvanic Banterers in hopes of living vicariously through you.

Part One – Excused Absence

Two common pitfalls conspire to make this a non-starter. Opening Day often happens during a weekday, and employment also occurs during this period. Now, some may work non-standard hours or have other arrangements for acquiring income, and that’s good for them. Those fine folks can skip ahead a little bit. For the rest of you toiling away for the profits of The Man, praying for what meagre scraps come your way, you will need some means of getting out of work, preferably while still getting paid. An old standby is the sick day, but these are often best preserved for if you actually become ill. Personal and/or vacation days are another viable option, but I think we can get a little more creative. Return-to-office initiatives are in full force, but many places still allow working from home. And if, aw shucks, Rogers Internet/Home Phone/Cell Service happens to experience a localized outage during the broadcast, who’s to say you didn’t just diligently continue working away? For those without work-from-home as an option, remember that approximately 96% of workplace supervisors are in their positions due to the Peter Principle and are easily tricked. Only a few slightly complex words should be all it takes to convince them that you must be away from your cubicle/operating theatre/fry station for the day at the company’s behest.

Part Two – Libations and Nosh

Now now, I know that Libations and Nosh may sound like an upscale apparel chain, but I can assure you they are not. These items are best left up to your personal preference, but I would recommend getting them the day before opening so as not to be rushed and to have them properly chilled. Libations are purchased from the SLGA Liquor Board Store, a licensed private retailer, or whereever you non-Saskatchewan heathens buy hooch at. By tradition, I would require having beer on hand for Opening Day. Preferably a nice, hoppy IPA to start and possibly some light, refreshing lagers to coast the afternoon away with. But you do you here. Try to keep it restrained so that you can actually recall the events of the game you intend to watch. Along with the libations, food is required. Nachos are a staple of mine, the ingredients I purchase before gameday and then I prepare them in the morning. But again, go with your gut (literally) here. Snacky finger-type foods make for easy consumption while also imbibing of the previously mentioned alcopops. Ordering is also a valid option in most areas unless you live in the wilds of Central to Northern Saskatchewan.

Part Three – Gameday!

With work told off and fuel primed and ready to go, all that’s left is Gameday. If you are preparing your own snacks, I recommend doing it while the pre-game show plays in the background. You can always pause what you are doing to decry the lunacy of what the commentators on the panel say online. But ensure you have enough time allocated for your preparations, as the most important step is to come. Dressing in something comfortable is paramount for this part. If you are in your private residence and your company is intimate or non-existent, I recommend forgoing pants altogether, but at the very least, you’ll want something that does not restrain you as you partake of the libations and nosh throughout the festivities. Take your seat no later than the opening ceremonies and be prepared. It is of the utmost importance to have beer/beverage in hand for the opening pitch. As the man on the mound begins motion, take your first sip. Ahhh! It’s Springtime, baby!!! Enjoy your food, drink, and, most importantly, the game.

And that’s it. Basically, for ages it has been my little “tradition” to take Opening Day off work so that I can have butt-in-seat and beer-in-hand for opening pitch. Sadly, I cannot do the full thing this year. So, my mission to you, intrepid Banterers, is to do it for me. If each of you has an extra Opening Day Drink perhaps I can get inebriated through osmosis. Cheers.