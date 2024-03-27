We’ve reached the top of the list. It’s a down year for the system, but at the top end there’s still an exciting combination of upside and players who could contribute in 2024.

2024: Full List and Index | 1-4 | 5-8 | 9-12 | 13-16 | 17-20 | 21-24 | 25-28 | 29-32 | 33-36 | 37-40

2023: Full List and Index | 1-4 | 5-8 | 9-12 | 13-16 | 17-20 | 21-24 | 25-28 | 29-32 | 33-36 | 37-40

Beyond the Top 40: Just Missed | Top 5 Older | Pref Lists: Matt | Tom

4. Arjun Nimmala, SS, age 18 (DOB: 10/16/2005), grade: 45, 2023: high school

The Blue Jays’ first round pick in the most recent draft, Nimmala was one of just a handful of 17 year olds to be selected. He’s even rawer than that might suggest, as he mostly played cricket as a kid and switched full time to baseball only recently. In spite of that, he was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Florida as a senior. His stock slipped somewhat during the showcase process leading up to the draft, as he had some difficulty with his swing which raised questions about his eventual hit tool. That slid him from a potential borderline top 10 pick back to the Jays at 20, where he signed for a somewhat under slot deal.

Reports from his brief debut in the Florida Complex League were much more positive, with evaluators noting good swing decisions and less inclination to chase than he’d shown in high school. It’s possible his issues were just a combination of inexperience and the pressure of the draft making him a little anxious at the plate. We’ll get a better idea this season.

Nimmala is currently listed at 6’1” and 170 lbs. He already demonstrates impressive strength, with powerful rotation and explosive hands, and there’s lots of room on his frame for more muscle as he matures, with the potential for 70 grade raw power eventually. His swing is geared to make use of that power by putting balls in the air. He has great bat speed and some feel for contact, but he’s also shown a tendency to whiff on breaking balls, especially on the outside third of the plate, and whether he’ll hit enough to get to his power is the big question offensively.

On defence, Nimmala has good, quick actions and a plus arm, which with continued refinement give him the opportunity to stick at short in spite of just fringe average speed. He might lose a step as he fills out and wind up at third, but he could be good there and his offensive upside is enough to sustain a move down the defensive spectrum.

High school infielders are a risky demographic, with high bust rates even at the top end of the draft. Nimmala is even riskier than average, given his youth, lack of experience, and inconsistent amateur track record. That said, the compensation is that his upside is sky high. He’s a physical prototype, with all the raw talent you could want and more room for skill development than most prospects. If it all comes together, Nimmala could be a superstar, a shortstop with 30 home run power who regularly starts All Star games. Given his youth, Toronto is likely to play it somewhat conservatively and start him off at the complex for most or all of his first full pro season.

3. Addison Barger, IF, age 24 (DOB: 11/12/1999), grade: 45/45+, 2023: 2nd

The Blue Jays’ sixth round selection in the 2018 draft got off to an awkward start to his career, hitting a little in the GCL in his first full season but without much impact, and then went on the restricted list in July and missed the remainder of the year. With 2020 being lost, he didn’t get a chance to really get his feet under him as a pro until 2021.

That year, he showed up profiling entirely differently from how he had in the past, slugging 18 home runs in just 91 games but striking out a third of the time. He fused the two versions together in 2022, racing from A+ all the way to AAA while knocking 26 home runs in 526 PA and slashing his strikeout rate to a still high but manageable 25%, with a .308/.378/.555 batting line that was more than 50% above average.

Coming off that breakout, 2023 was something of a disappointment. Barger struggled early in the season before going on the IL with elbow problems in late April. He made it back to Buffalo in mid-June and was able to slash his strikeouts further, to just 19%, while walking nearly 14% of the time, but the power production wasn’t as strong as it had been the past couple seasons (just 8 home runs in 310 PA after the injury) and his overall line was roughly league average. It wasn’t a disaster, and there were signs of underlying skill growth, but it was at least a significant cooling off.

Barger is listed at 6’0” and 210lbs, and looks as physical as that suggests. He’s added over 50lbs since he was drafted, and it mostly looks to be muscle. Combined with a swing that features fierce rotation, he produces exit velocities that are solidly above MLB average and plus at his best. He adjusted his swing in 2023 to trim his pop-up rate and make a little more contact at the cost of some fly balls, but he should still produce significant power numbers in MLB. He has a good approach, but it’s not a contact oriented swing and he’ll likely strike out a fair bit at the top level.

He’s an average runner, but probably too big now to handle short except as a fill-in. His actions aren’t great at third either, and while it’s possible he can refine them enough to stick there, he’ll likely spend some time in right field. His plus arm could make him a defensive asset there.

Barger brings enough power and defensive versatility to at least carve out a role as a corner utility guy who can handle second or even short in a pinch. That he’s left handed helps, as he could spell several players on the Jays’ roster and possibly work himself into being the bigger half of a platoon. His ceiling is as a three-true-outcomes slugger who bashes his way to an everyday job in right or at third. He’ll almost certainly spend some time in Toronto this summer, so we’ll find out how he holds up against MLB pitching.

2. Orelvis Martinez, SS, age 22 (DOB: 11/19/2001), grade: 45+, 2023: 3rd

Since signing for a top of the market $3.5m bonus out of the Dominican Republic as part of the 2018 International Free Agent class, Martinez’ progress has been uneven. He put up excellent numbers in the 2019 Dominican Summer League and, after the pandemic layoff, in the 2021 Florida State League, with huge power output (a combined 26 home runs in 489 PA) driving a batting line 50% above league average. A .197 BABIP marred his performance during a late-2021 call up to A+ Vancouver, but he still hit 9 more homers in 125 PA.

2022 was much more of a struggle. Jumped up to AA at just 20 years old, the power remained (30 home runs, which put him in the top 20 among all minor leaguers) but his strikeout rate jumped to 29% and his .203/.286/.446 line was slightly below average overall. The experience raised question’s about Martinez’s approach (he walked just 8% of the time, low for the minors, and expanded the zone too much), knocking him off top 100 lists last winter.

2023 was a partial rebound. He started off back in AA and after an abysmal first month where he was completely helpless against any kind of breaking stuff debuted a radically improved approach, trimming his K rate to 21% while jumping the walks up to 14%. As always, he crushed some balls, launching 17 homers in 292 PA. That merited a mid-July promotion to AAA, where the strikeouts crept back up to 27% and the walks fell back to 11% (somewhat unusually, given that the automated strike zone being tried in the International League lead to inflated walk totals for most players) but where he added 11 more long balls. The fact that he was above average in AAA at just 21, combined with process improvements at the plate, jumped him back onto the top 100s this year.

Martinez is a solid 5’11” and 200lbs. He has a simple swing with plus bat speed that’s geared to pull balls out of the yard, allowing him to get to every ounce of his plus raw power. He could be a perennial 30 home run hitter at his peak. He has a fair bit of swing and miss in his game, and all those pulled fly balls lead to a low BABIP, so he’ll probably hit in the low .200s. He’s shown the ability to adjust his approach, and if he can continue that ability he’ll likely walk a fair bit in the majors to compensate for low batting averages.

Up until reaching Buffalo, Martinez mostly played short, but he’s not going to stick there every day in the majors. He can play third, and has the plus arm to work there, but many scouts seem to think he’ll ultimately fit better at second. Either way, he’ll likely stay on the dirt but won’t be a huge asset with his glove.

With the questions about his hit tool, there’s probably more risk with Martinez than the average top 100 prospect who’s held his own in AAA. There’s also significant upside, though. The power is enough to play anywhere, and Martinez’s demonstrated ability to make significant adjustments bodes well for his ability to reach his ceiling as a slugging everyday infielder with All Star upside in his best years.

1. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, age 21 (DOB: 8/18/2002), grade: 50+, 2023: 1st

Tiedemann had an unusual journey to the draft. COVID interrupted his high school senior season and he went unselected in the abbreviated draft that summer in spite of being seen as a top 100 talent in the class by some outlets. He decommitted from San Diego State to go to junior college (so he’d be eligible for the 2021 draft instead of having to play three years in the NCAA), only to have his first choice, Long Beach City College, cancel their program, and had to go to Golden West College instead. He performed fairly well, but 38 innings against lower level competition didn’t pop his stock the way he probably hoped and the Jays were able to get him below slot in the third round.

He didn’t pitch in games after signing, but rumours from the complex had his velocity spiking into the upper 90s immediately after the draft, and he was one of the buzziest non-top 100 prospects heading into 2022. If anything, though, he proved to be under-hyped. He laid waste to the lower minors, striking out 117 against 29 walks in 78.2 innings across A, A+ and AA, with a combined 2.19 ERA. By the end of the year he was widely regarded as the best left handed pitching prospect in baseball, in the conversation for best period.

2023 was derailed by injuries, including shoulder soreness that delayed his debut by a couple of weeks and a bicep strain that knocked him out from early May through late July. In the 44 innings he managed, mostly at AA, he was as comically dominant as ever, posting a 44% strikeout rate and a 1.68 FIP. He got 18 more innings of work in the Arizona Fall League.

Tiedemann has the prototype power pitcher’s frame at 6’4” and a broad shouldered 220lbs. He throws from the far first base side of the rubber with a slingy delivery and low, wide arm slot that makes the ball feel like it’s coming straight at righties and from behind lefties’ ears. That release point complements the big horizontal movement on all three of his pitches. The fastball sits 94-96 and touches 98 without much vertical rise but with huge arm side run. His best secondary has been a changeup with depth and run, although it backed up a bit in 2023. His slider is a big sweeper, again with huge horizontal break (so much that hitters are sometimes able to lay off it because it looks like a ball inside before breaking all the way across the zone and being called a ball outside), which he has great feel to land in the zone for strikes. It’s three pitches that can all be plus, although he hasn’t regularly had all three sharp at the same time yet. Tiedemann’s command never quite locked in in 2023 with all the disruptions, but in spite of a somewhat unorthodox delivery it could wind up being average or a little above with time.

The risk with Tiedemann is health. Neither of the injuries that derailed his 2023 were serious or show signs of being chronic, and there’s no specific reason to think he can’t hold up to a starter’s workload except that he hasn’t done it over a full season yet. Still, he’s a big boy who throws hard, and unfortunately those have a tendency to break. He’s pitched only about 180 in-game innings over the past three seasons between COVID and those injuries, and showing that he can up his workload is the only test he has yet to pass. If he does, he has true front of the rotation upside. John Schneider indicated on Friday that Tiedemann is still in contention to make the opening day roster, in which case he’d probably serve as a long reliever in the short term. If not, he’ll front Buffalo’s rotation. In either case we’re likely to get a look at him in Toronto this year.

Poll Who will get the most playing time in Toronto this summer? Barger

Martinez

Tiedemann vote view results 36% Barger (28 votes)

10% Martinez (8 votes)

52% Tiedemann (40 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now