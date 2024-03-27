Pearson, Parsons and White Make The Opening Roster

The Jays have made some roster moves:
Making the team:
- Nate Pearson
- Mitch White
- Wes Parsons
Optioned:
- Zach Pop
- Yariel Rodriguez (they want to build up his arm)
Injury List:
- Jordan Romano
- Erik Swanson
- And “likely” Alek Manoah (He threw 34 pitches in a sim game today.
It looks like the team wants guys who can give them innings in the last three spots in the pen.
Wes Parsons is the one who surprises me. Parson had a 4.22 ERA in 10.2 spring innings. He allowed 10 hits, 5 earned, 8 walks, 3 hit batters and 8 strikeouts. We are keeping the guy who walked 8 and hit 3 in 10.2 innings? I don’t understand.
The bullpen will be:
- Genesis Cabrera
- Yimi Garcia
- Chad Green
- Tim Mayza
- Parsons
- Pearson
- Trevor Richards
- White
And they announced that the top of the order will be:
- Springer
- Vlad
- Bichette
- Turner
Berrios, Bassitt and Kikuchi will make the first three starts. After that it is Gausman either in game four or five, with Francis getting the other start.
Loading comments...