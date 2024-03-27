Pearson, Parsons and White Make The Opening Roster

The Jays have made some roster moves:

Making the team:

Nate Pearson

Mitch White

Wes Parsons

Optioned:

Zach Pop

Yariel Rodriguez (they want to build up his arm)

Injury List:

Jordan Romano

Erik Swanson

And “likely” Alek Manoah (He threw 34 pitches in a sim game today.

It looks like the team wants guys who can give them innings in the last three spots in the pen.

Wes Parsons is the one who surprises me. Parson had a 4.22 ERA in 10.2 spring innings. He allowed 10 hits, 5 earned, 8 walks, 3 hit batters and 8 strikeouts. We are keeping the guy who walked 8 and hit 3 in 10.2 innings? I don’t understand.

The bullpen will be:

Genesis Cabrera

Yimi Garcia

Chad Green

Tim Mayza

Parsons

Pearson

Trevor Richards

White

And they announced that the top of the order will be:

Springer Vlad Bichette Turner

Berrios, Bassitt and Kikuchi will make the first three starts. After that it is Gausman either in game four or five, with Francis getting the other start.