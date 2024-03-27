 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pearson, Parsons and White Make The Opening Roster

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: FEB 24 Spring Training - Phillies at Blue Jays PhotoPhoto by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jays have made some roster moves:

Making the team:

  • Nate Pearson
  • Mitch White
  • Wes Parsons

Optioned:

  • Zach Pop
  • Yariel Rodriguez (they want to build up his arm)

Injury List:

  • Jordan Romano
  • Erik Swanson
  • And “likely” Alek Manoah (He threw 34 pitches in a sim game today.

It looks like the team wants guys who can give them innings in the last three spots in the pen.

Wes Parsons is the one who surprises me. Parson had a 4.22 ERA in 10.2 spring innings. He allowed 10 hits, 5 earned, 8 walks, 3 hit batters and 8 strikeouts. We are keeping the guy who walked 8 and hit 3 in 10.2 innings? I don’t understand.

The bullpen will be:

  • Genesis Cabrera
  • Yimi Garcia
  • Chad Green
  • Tim Mayza
  • Parsons
  • Pearson
  • Trevor Richards
  • White

And they announced that the top of the order will be:

  1. Springer
  2. Vlad
  3. Bichette
  4. Turner

Berrios, Bassitt and Kikuchi will make the first three starts. After that it is Gausman either in game four or five, with Francis getting the other start.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...