The Annual BBB Introduction Post

One of my favourite posts of the year (if in part because it means the season is about to start). It is fun to learn about the folks who come to the site. Please take part.

The second title is a Hayes Carll song, Nice Things. It is a cute story about God coming to earth and being less than thrilled about what she finds.

Hugo used song lyrics as post titles on the site, giving it personality. But at some point, SEO concerns led SB Nation to complain about the practice.

If you accept it, your mission is to copy and paste these questions into the comment thread and give us your answers.

Name:

Location:

Favourite Current Jay:

Favourite All-Time Jay:

Favourite Non-Jay:

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect:

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond:

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit:

Favourite Baseball Movie:

What was the best thing about your past year:

When Not Bantering, I:

On Twitter, I am:

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact:

Here are answers from the people who write here:

Name: Tom Dakers, surprise.

Location: I'm on my couch, with the computer on my lap and a baseball game on the TV. Oh, you mean city? Calgary.

Favourite Current Jay: My usual answer is ‘the one who last drove in a run’, which seems unfair to the pitchers. Let’s say, Ernie Clement.

Favourite All-Time Jay: Jesse Barfield, but it changes by the moment.

Favourite Non-Jay: Whatever pitcher gave up many runs to the Jays last. No? Matt Stairs.

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Arjun Nimmala.

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Second base, especially now that runners can’t slide through them.

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Kauffman Stadium

Favourite Baseball Movie: Bull Durham. When I play tennis, I repeat the mantra, ‘Don’t think it hurts the team.’

What was the best thing about your past year: This year has been a reminder that I like playing competive sports.

When Not Bantering, I: I’m sure there is something in my SB Nation contract saying that I’m not allowed any not-bantering time. But I play tennis and squash a fair bit. I am trying to work my way into shape for my MS Bike Ride (donations are appreciated).

On Twitter, I am: @Bluebirdbanter. I am also on BlueSky now.

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Was an on-stage part of the Alberta Ballet’s “Our Canada” ballet done to the music of Gordon Lightfoot.

Walkup Music: If I’m a pitcher? Naturally Wild, Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Name: Erik T

Location: Saskatoon

Favourite Current Jay: Daulton Varsho

Favourite All-Time Jay: Roy Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Mike Trout

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Eric Pardinho

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Pitcher

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: PNC. I’m checking Nationals Park and Sahlen Field off the list this year though!

Favourite Baseball Movie: Major League

What was the best thing about your past year: I joined the board of directors for my local disc golf club, working with the city to improve courses in the city!

When Not Bantering, I: plan for communities, play disc golf

On Twitter, I am: never calling it “X”. @ Erik_G_T

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Hit .819/.819/1.778 for his beer league team last year, setting team records for hits, home runs, runs and RBI. Walks are for chumps.

Name: Greg (Taco)

Location: Small Town Saskatchewan

Favourite Current Jay: Vladdy

Favourite All-Time Jay: Joey Bats

Favourite Non-Jay: That Degenerate Gambler Shohei!

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Ricky Tiedemann seems pretty swell

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: 3rd Base Coach, I can windmill with the best of them.

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Tropicana Field - I can be obsessed with horror

Favourite Baseball Movie: Major League

What was the best thing about your past year: Not dying

When Not Bantering, I: Am failing to make a video game

On Twitter: Mostly nonexistent, but @gdzacher

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: My car is named Tom Hanks

Walkup Music: The Only Thing They Fear Is You (Doom Eternal Theme) - Mick Gordon

Name: Leo (Minor Leaguer)

Location: Toronto

Favourite Current Jay: Danny Jansen

Favourite All-Time Jay: Roy Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Kyle Schwarber

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: T.J. Brock / Mason Fluharty

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Postseason outfield umpire

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Kauffman Stadium

Favourite Baseball Movie: Angels in the Outfield (1994)

What was the best thing about your past year: Got to go to Petco Park, my “Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit” from last year!

When Not Bantering, I: Work hard, travel a bit.

On Twitter, I am: @Minor_Leaguer

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Has pooped in stadiums in short season-A (RIP), low-A, high-A, triple-A, and MLB. Still have not pooped in a double-A stadium.

Name: Matt W

Location: GTA

Favourite Current Jay: Since Shawn Green, I’ve generally avoided getting attached to players, and I couldn’t really pick one from among a half dozen I currently really enjoy. A first world problem as they say.

Favourite All-Time Jay: Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: I barely pay attention to baseball beyond the Jays’ system

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Rafael Lantigua has been lurking on my radar for 5 years now, even if for BBB purposes he’s not really a prospect. Otherwise, Alan Roden has such a feel for hitting.

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Catcher

Favourite Baseball Movie: Major League

What have you done to stay sane in this past year: Objection; assumes a premise not in evidence

When Not Bantering, I: am trying to avoid getting hooked on anymore Wordle derivatives

On Twitter I: never was. Almost pulled the trigger on buying shares when Elon Musk tried to walk away though and the price cratered.

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I’m told I hate fun, so this can’t really be applicable then

Name: Tom M(ullie)

Location: Calgary

Favourite Current Jay: Vlad, because I loved his dad as a young Expos fan

Favourite All-Time Jay: Bautista

Favourite Non-Jay: Mike Trout, I love how aggressively normal he is in spite of being one of the 20 or so best ballplayers to ever live.

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Chad Dallas, mostly for the 80 grade name. I’m also pulling for Eric Pardinho, it’s been such an odyssey and it was cool to see him look like a player this spring.

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Crafty soft tossing lefty

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: The one they build when Montreal gets an expansion team

Favourite Baseball Movie: Bull Durham

What have you done to stay sane in this past year: I shoot, develop and print my own film, it’s nice to have a non-screen based hobby

When Not Bantering, I: stare out the window and wait for spring

On Twitter I: left because it got too weird

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I once saw games in Seattle, Oakland, LA, Arizona and Colorado on back to back days without flying

Walkup Music: The Work To Do - The Average White Band

Name: Kate Stanwick

Location: Los Angeles

Favourite Current Jay: George Springer

Favourite Non-Jay: Don’t even know that I have one right now

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Don’t even know that I have one right now

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Broadcast crew booker

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Petco Park

Favourite Baseball Movie: Sandlot

What was the best thing about your past year: Went on the most wonderful honeymoon to Costa Rica, and were relieved when we found the “white faced mafia” the locals were warning us about were monkeys

When Not Bantering, I: am helping to organize reality TV shoots and attempting to DIY home improvement projects

On Twitter, I am: @OhKStan

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Am on a 1348 day Duolingo streak for Spanish (which came in very handy in Costa Rica!)

Name: dexfarkin

Location: Toronto

Favourite Current Jay: Bo Bichette

Favourite All-Time Jay: Lloyd Moseby

Favourite Non-Jay: Joey Vott.... ooooh!

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Arjun Nimmala

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Beer seller

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Wrigley Field

Favourite Baseball Movie: Bull Durham

What was the best thing about your past year: It ending. It’s been a tough couple of years for my household.

When Not Bantering, I: Read everything, write and run trivia, drink too much.

On Twitter, I am: Basically no longer on X, but @dexfarkin

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Once struck out AJ Pierzynski in youth baseball.