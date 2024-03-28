TACO STAND – THE GOOD OL’ BASEBALL GAME
Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, we put on our Stompin’ boots and prepare for The Good Ol’ Baseball Game.
Hello out there
We’re on the air
It’s opening day today
A celebrity throws
And the crowd knows
That ball has flown away.
Berrios jumps
On the pitcher’s bump
A fan online complains
Someone yells
“Springer smells!”
At the good ol’ baseball game
Oh, the good ol’ baseball game
Is the best game you can name
And the best game you can name
Is the good ol’ baseball game
Middle frames
Here we go again
Tampa can’t be stopped
We all sigh
And scream and cry
‘Bout the horrors of the Trop
Varsho races
‘Round the bases
Gets gunned down the same
Soggy boys
Start makin’ noise
At the good ol’ baseball game
Oh, the good ol’ baseball game
Is the best game you can name
And the best game you can name
Is the good ol’ baseball game
Top of the ninth
Jays are behind
Vladdy’s up to bat
Swing and a drive
Four runs arrive
‘Cause they ain’t catchin’ that
Last at bat
Tampa’s last crack
Schneid calls Mitch White’s name
Kevin will fetch
A diving catch
And win the good ol’ baseball game!
Oh, the good ol’ baseball game
Is the best game you can name
And the best game you can name
Is the good ol’ baseball game
Oh, the good ol’ baseball game
Is the best game you can name
And the best game you can name
Is the good ol’ baseball game
Oh, the good ol’ baseball game
Is the best game you can name
And the best game you can name
Is the good ol’ baseball game
Enjoy the game, Banterers.
