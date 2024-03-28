TACO STAND – THE GOOD OL’ BASEBALL GAME

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, we put on our Stompin’ boots and prepare for The Good Ol’ Baseball Game.

Hello out there

We’re on the air

It’s opening day today

A celebrity throws

And the crowd knows

That ball has flown away.

Berrios jumps

On the pitcher’s bump

A fan online complains

Someone yells

“Springer smells!”

At the good ol’ baseball game

Oh, the good ol’ baseball game

Is the best game you can name

And the best game you can name

Is the good ol’ baseball game

Middle frames

Here we go again

Tampa can’t be stopped

We all sigh

And scream and cry

‘Bout the horrors of the Trop

Varsho races

‘Round the bases

Gets gunned down the same

Soggy boys

Start makin’ noise

At the good ol’ baseball game

Oh, the good ol’ baseball game

Is the best game you can name

And the best game you can name

Is the good ol’ baseball game

Top of the ninth

Jays are behind

Vladdy’s up to bat

Swing and a drive

Four runs arrive

‘Cause they ain’t catchin’ that

Last at bat

Tampa’s last crack

Schneid calls Mitch White’s name

Kevin will fetch

A diving catch

And win the good ol’ baseball game!

Oh, the good ol’ baseball game

Is the best game you can name

And the best game you can name

Is the good ol’ baseball game

Oh, the good ol’ baseball game

Is the best game you can name

And the best game you can name

Is the good ol’ baseball game

Oh, the good ol’ baseball game

Is the best game you can name

And the best game you can name

Is the good ol’ baseball game

Enjoy the game, Banterers.