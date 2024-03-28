Opening Day Roster Moves, Update: Zulueta Claimed

The Blue Jays have made a bunch of roster moves.

Going on the 15-day IL:

Alek Manoah

Jordan Romano

Erik Swanson

Going on the 10-day IL

Danny Jansen

DFA:

Yosver Zulueta. We guessed this one.

Added to the Active Roster:

Brian Serven

Daniel Vogelbach

The 25-man roster:

Pitchers:

Chris Bassitt

Jose Berrios

Genesis Cabrera

Bowden Francis

Yimi Garcia

Kevin Gausman

Chad Green

Yusei Kikuchi

Tim Mayza

Was Parsons

Nate Pearson

Trevor Richards

Mitch White

Catchers:

Alejandro Kirk

Brian Serven

Infielders:

Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio

Ernie Clement

Vladimir Guerrero

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Davis Schneider

Justin Turner

Daniel Vogelbach

Outfielders:

Kevin Kiermaier

George Springer

Daulton Varsho

The surprise to me is Wes Parsons. The team is interested in guys who can throw a few innings at a go in relief, but Parsons? has 8 walks and 3 hit batters in 10.2 spring innings. But then Parsons can be DFAed when someone comes off the IL.

Beyond that, I’d have liked Nathan Lukes to get a shot. I think he’d have a slot on the roster if he was a RHB.

Zulueta DFAed leaves him open to being picked up off waivers, but I think it is likely he clears. He has two option years left, so if a team likes him, they have time to see if they can get him to throw strikes.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Randy Arozarena - LF Justin Turner - DH Harold Ramirez - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Richie Palacios - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jose Siri - CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Jose Caballero - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Rene Pinto - C Jose Berrios - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

This was quick: