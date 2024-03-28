Opening Day Roster Moves, Update: Zulueta Claimed

The Blue Jays have made a bunch of roster moves.
Going on the 15-day IL:
- Alek Manoah
- Jordan Romano
- Erik Swanson
Going on the 10-day IL
- Danny Jansen
DFA:
- Yosver Zulueta. We guessed this one.
Added to the Active Roster:
- Brian Serven
- Daniel Vogelbach
The 25-man roster:
Pitchers:
Chris Bassitt
Jose Berrios
Genesis Cabrera
Bowden Francis
Yimi Garcia
Kevin Gausman
Chad Green
Yusei Kikuchi
Tim Mayza
Was Parsons
Nate Pearson
Trevor Richards
Mitch White
Catchers:
Alejandro Kirk
Brian Serven
Infielders:
Bo Bichette
Cavan Biggio
Ernie Clement
Vladimir Guerrero
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Davis Schneider
Justin Turner
Daniel Vogelbach
Outfielders:
Kevin Kiermaier
George Springer
Daulton Varsho
The surprise to me is Wes Parsons. The team is interested in guys who can throw a few innings at a go in relief, but Parsons? has 8 walks and 3 hit batters in 10.2 spring innings. But then Parsons can be DFAed when someone comes off the IL.
Beyond that, I’d have liked Nathan Lukes to get a shot. I think he’d have a slot on the roster if he was a RHB.
Zulueta DFAed leaves him open to being picked up off waivers, but I think it is likely he clears. He has two option years left, so if a team likes him, they have time to see if they can get him to throw strikes.
Today’s lineups:
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - RF
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Justin Turner - DH
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Richie Palacios - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jose Siri - CF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Jose Caballero - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Rene Pinto - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Zach Eflin - RHP
This was quick:
Sources: The Cincinnati Reds have claimed RHP Yosver Zulueta off waivers from the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/1Zh0pPHhGg— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 28, 2024
