Game #1 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

Game One is at the House of Horrors, which is Tropicana Field.
There isn’t much more to say.....Except GO JAYS GO/.
Today’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - RF
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Justin Turner - DH
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Richie Palacios - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jose Siri - CF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Jose Caballero - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Rene Pinto - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Zach Eflin - RHP
Loading comments...