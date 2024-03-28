 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #1 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v. Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Game One is at the House of Horrors, which is Tropicana Field.

There isn’t much more to say.....Except GO JAYS GO/.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Randy Arozarena - LF
Justin Turner - DH Harold Ramirez - DH
Daulton Varsho - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Richie Palacios - RF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jose Siri - CF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Jose Caballero - SS
Cavan Biggio - 2B Rene Pinto - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

