Jays Win On Opening Day

Blue Jays 6 Rays 2

Boy, I want to read too much into that game. We got a great start from Berríos, good defense (minus a couple of fly balls hit to Springer), and a lot of power.

Berríos went 6 innings, allowed 6 hits, 2 ‘earned runs’ (only one of them was really an earned run), 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. There was a first-inning ‘Tropicanna special’ home run by Rays’ lead-off hitter Yandy Díaz (pulled down the left field line to clear a very low wall in the left field corner). And Jose gave up another run in the sixth, off two misplays by Springer. René Pinto started the sixth with a fly ball to the track in right that Springer gave up on far too early. It wouldn’t have been a hard catch had George not given up on it. A double. Then Díaz lined one to right, on which Springer tried to make a diving catch, coming up a good three-foot shot. George should have played it on a hop, but he turned a single into a double. But, after a walk, Berríos got a fly out, a ground out (nice play by Isiah Kiner-Falefa) and another ground out (nice play by Bo).

In all, Jose pitched 91 pitches with 59 strikes. This is just the opening-day start you would want from him.

On offense? The Jays went 9 up and 9 down in the first three innings, and it was looking like 2023 all over again.

But Springer led off the fourth with a home run, tying the game.

In the sixth, Cavan Biggio hit a one-out homer to right-center. Then Vlad crushed one to straightaway center field. 450 feet, 111.8 mph off the bat. Suddenly it was 3-1.

But that wasn’t the end of the sixth. With two out:

Bo singled.

Justin Turner took a pitch off the hand (thankfully, he stayed in the game).

Daulton Varsho walked.

Alejandro Kirk singled home two.

And Kevin Kiermaier singled home run number 6.

We’d get two more in the seventh. Biggio and Springer started the inning with walks, and both scored on Bo’s double down the left-field line. 8-2 Blue Jays.

Trevor Richards pitched the seven, giving up a walk before getting three straight outs.

Nate Pearson got the eighth, giving up a single while getting two strikeouts.

Tim Mayza gave up a hard-hit double but got 2 strikeouts, finishing off the game.

In all, we had 7 hits and 5 walks. The only players without a hit were Turner and IFK, with Kiner being the only Jays player not to reach base.

Diaz had a great day for the Rays, with 3 hits, including the homer and double.

Kirk and Biggio combined for a caught stealing at second. Kirk's throw was short, but Biggio got it and spun around, tagging Siri’s leg just before he got to the bag. It took a challenge to get the call right, but it was a very nice play.

Jays of the Day: Berrio, Cavan, Vlad (FanGraphs quit mid-game, so I don’t have the WPA numbers.

No one gets the ‘Other Award’.

Tomorrow, we have a 6:40 Eastern start time (weird); Chris Bassitt starts. Aaron Civale for the Rays.