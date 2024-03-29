 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Impressed You The Most In The Blue Jays Opening Day Win?

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the world of reading too much into one game, I thought I’d ask who impressed you the most in the Jays Opening Day win.

Some candidates:

  • José Berríos: 6 solid innings of work. Two earned runs (really should have been one earned). 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He seemed in control all the way through.
  • Bo Bichette: 2 for 4, double, walk, 2 RBI, 1 k. He also made a nice play on defense.
  • Cavan Biggio went 1 for 2 with a home run, 2 walks, and 1 strikeout. He also had a terrific tag on José Caballero in the fifth inning. Even the strikeout was a good at-bat. He saw a lot of pitches (19) in his 4 PA.
  • Vlad Guerrero: 1 for 5, home run (450 feet), 1 k. And he made at least three nice plays on defense.
  • Alejandro Kirk: 1 for 3, walk, k. He almost beat out an infield single and made the throw that led to the caught stealing. He saw 18 pitches in his 4 PA.
  • George Springer: 1 for 4, home run, walk, k. He had a couple of bad moments in the field.

The three relievers also each did a nice job.

Who impressed you the most in the Jays Opening Day win?

  • 45%
    José Berríos
    (106 votes)
  • 6%
    Bo Bichette
    (16 votes)
  • 39%
    Cavan Biggio
    (92 votes)
  • 4%
    Vlad Guerrero
    (10 votes)
  • 2%
    Alejandro Kirk
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    George Springer
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Someone else?
    (1 vote)
