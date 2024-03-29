Game #2 GameThread: Blue Jays @ Rays

There are little bits of Jays' news:

Kevin Gausman ‘felt good’ throwing a side session today. They still haven’t decided if he will start Sunday or Monday.

Alex Manoah will throw a side session on Sunday.

Ricky Tiedemann pitched 2.2 innings in today’s Bisons game. He allowed 3 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks, and 3 Ks. His fastball ranged from 94.3 to 97.4.

The Bisons lost 12-9. Horwitz homered.

Joey Votto is ‘days away’ from baseball activities.

Game two has the same lineup for the Jays as in game one.