Game #2 GameThread: Blue Jays @ Rays

There are little bits of Jays' news:
- Kevin Gausman ‘felt good’ throwing a side session today. They still haven’t decided if he will start Sunday or Monday.
- Alex Manoah will throw a side session on Sunday.
- Ricky Tiedemann pitched 2.2 innings in today’s Bisons game. He allowed 3 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks, and 3 Ks. His fastball ranged from 94.3 to 97.4.
- The Bisons lost 12-9. Horwitz homered.
- Joey Votto is ‘days away’ from baseball activities.
Game two has the same lineup for the Jays as in game one.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - RF
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Justin Turner - DH
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Richie Palacios - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jose Siri - CF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Ben Rortvedt - C
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jose Caballero - SS
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Aaron Civale - RHP
