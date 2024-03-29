 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #2 GameThread: Blue Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There are little bits of Jays' news:

  • Kevin Gausman ‘felt good’ throwing a side session today. They still haven’t decided if he will start Sunday or Monday.
  • Alex Manoah will throw a side session on Sunday.
  • Ricky Tiedemann pitched 2.2 innings in today’s Bisons game. He allowed 3 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks, and 3 Ks. His fastball ranged from 94.3 to 97.4.
  • The Bisons lost 12-9. Horwitz homered.
  • Joey Votto is ‘days away’ from baseball activities.

Game two has the same lineup for the Jays as in game one.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Randy Arozarena - LF
Justin Turner - DH Isaac Paredes - 3B
Daulton Varsho - LF Richie Palacios - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Harold Ramirez - DH
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jose Siri - CF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Ben Rortvedt - C
Cavan Biggio - 2B Jose Caballero - SS
Chris Bassitt - RHP Aaron Civale - RHP

