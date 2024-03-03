Sunday GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

Another road game, another game with few regulars in the lineup.

Kirk, Schneider, Espinal, maybe Vogelbach. But we do get to see Clement, Horwitz, Barger and Roden.

Paolo Espino gets the start. He’s a long shot to get Manoah’s spot in the rotation if Alek isn’t ready to start the season.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Ernie Clement - 3B Jarren Duran - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Rafael Devers - 3B Daniel Vogelbach - DH Trevor Story - SS Davis Schneider - 2B Triston Casas - 1B Santiago Espinal - SS Masataka Yoshida - DH Spencer Horwitz - 1B Tyler O'Neill - LF Addison Barger - RF Wilyer Abreu - RF Alan Roden - LF Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Cam Eden - CF Roberto Perez - C Paolo Espino - RHP Kutter Crawford - RHP

Go Jays Go.