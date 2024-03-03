Quick Recap: Jays Lose To Red Sox

Blue Jays 1 Red Sox 3

Once again, the Jays don’t score much. They had just 7 hits on the day, two extra-base hits (Kirk’s home run was the single run we got).

And, we managed to have an out on the bases, Cam Eden doubled with two out in the fifth, but tried to turn it into a triple (no reason to with two out) and was thrown out easily.

Our pitchers did well, for the most part:

Paolo Espino: 2 innings, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts. There might be an opening in the starting rotation, and Espino is putting his name in for a shot at it. He hasn’t given up a run yet in 5 spring innings, with just 1 hit allowed, 2 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Mason Fluharty: The good old days when people were named after what they did for a living. 1 inning, 2 walks, 1 k.

Connor Cooke: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 hit batter.

Hayden Juenger: 1 inning, 1 walk.

T.J. Brock: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 2 k.

Andrew Bash: 2 innings, 3 hits, 2 earned, 1 k. He’s the losing pitcher today.

Hitters:

Ernie Clement: 0 for 3. Hitting .417 on the spring.

Alejandro Kirk: 2 for 3, home run. Hitting .273.

Daniel Vogelbach: 0 for 2, walk. Hitting .222.

Davis Schneider: 1 for 3, 2 k. Hitting .250.

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3. .167. He had a steal.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 3. .000.

Addison Barger: 1 for 3, 2 k. .429.

Alan Roden: 0 for 3. .167.

Cam Eden: 2 for 3, double (thrown out trying to make third). ..214.

Tomorrow, the Phillies are in Dunedin again. 1:00 Eastern start. Wes Parsons starts for the Jays. We should see more regulars. Hopefully, we’ll see more runs as well.