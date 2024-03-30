Jays Lose to Rays

Jays 2 Rays 8

So, the dream of the perfect season is over.

It was a bad day in all ways:

We didn’t hit, just 6 hits and 1 walk from the Jays tonight. We scored on George Springer’s second home run of the season in the third inning.

And got our other run in the ninth, Justin Turner led off with a double, moved to third on Daulton Varsho’s ground out and scored on an Alejandro Kirk sac fly.

Vlad had 2 singles. Springer, Turner, Varsho and Kiner-Falefa had a hit each.

We had trouble fielding. Bo had 2 errors.

The first was a ground ball to short that Bo bobbled a bit and then threw to second just late. Unfortunately, it was followed by a Brandon Lowe home run. And since Bassitt gave up a single and hit a batter before the error, it was a grand slam. That was pretty much the game.

One was a tough play; he fielded the ball deep in the hole and threw hard to get the out, but it was a little offline and bounced. With some luck, Vlad would have caught it, but it was tough coming in at that speed, with a bounce and offline. The ruling was that it was a hit, with Diaz moving up on the throwing error. The next batter hit a hard grounder at Vlad. He made a nice diving stop on it, but throwing from the seat of his pants, he threw just a little high to Bassitt, coming over to cover the bag. The throw wasn’t far off, but Bassitt ran hard and looked for the bag simultaneously. The Rays would get another run in the inning, making it 5-1.

And Bassitt wasn’t great. 5 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and a hit batter. The big hit was the grand slam.

Wes Parsons pitched the last three innings, giving up four hits, three earned, with a walk and a strikeout. That’s what Parsons has to do for us: throw a bunch of innings when the game is out of hand. I mean, he doesn’t have to give up 3 runs in 3 innings, but it didn’t matter.

He also made an error, overthrowing Vlad on a soft ground ball.

No Jays of the Day today. Springer had the high mark at .053 WPA.

The Other Award: Bassitt (-.317 WPA). His fielders could have helped him.

Tomorrow, we have a 4:00 Eastern game. Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. Zack Littell starts for the Rays. I hope the bats and the gloves show up.