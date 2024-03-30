Game #3 Preview: Kikuchi vs Littell

The Rays got their revenge last night, returning the 8-2 beating that the Jays gave them on Thursday. The Blue Jays and Rays continue their four game series in the Trop this afternoon, getting ready for a 4:10 ET start.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Yusei Kikuchi makes his season debut, hot off the best season of his career. The 32 year old went 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA over a career high 167.2 innings. His strikeout rate was good, his home run rate was high but in line with what he always has done. But it was his walk rate dropping off that really helped him, going from a career mark over 9% to just 6.9% last year.

Unfortunately he didn’t look like that pitcher this spring in his three outings. While he did manage to strike out 10 in his 7.2 innings, he also gave up 5 walks and 5 home runs in that span. All of those numbers are a lot closer to his abysmal 2022 season as opposed to his good 2023, so today will probably be a good indicator as to which Kikuchi we will actually be seeing this year.

Rays’ Starter

The Rays will go with right hander Zack Littell, a pitcher right in the middle of his typical Rays’ success story. After bouncing around between a few teams and shuttling up and down from the minor leagues, the Rays selected Littell off waivers from the Red Sox last year. Littell began his Rays’ career in the bullpen, but quickly worked his way to the rotation by the end of July. As a starter, he had a 3.41 ERA over 71.1 innings, including an 8 inning masterpiece against the Mariners in September.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Rays’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Matt Chapman went 3-5 with a pair of home runs, driving in 5 runs to take home the Monster Bat award, becoming the second former Blue Jay to take it in two days (Teoscar Hernández was today’s runner up too). Chapman’s big day helped his Giants to the 8-3 win over the Padres.

George Kirby had a great day in Seattle last night, going 6.2 shutout innings, striking out 8 and giving up 2 hits and 2 walks. That was good enough for the Pitcher of the Day award, as he also picked up the win in the Mariners’ 1-0 victory over the Red Sox. And since it was such a close game, Kirby also racked up the WPA, taking home the WPA King trophy with a .395 mark.

Find the Link

Find the link between Yusei Kikuchi, Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman (and there’s a bonus point in there that is solely Kikuchi related).

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant