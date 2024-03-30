Game #3 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

Game three of the series with the Rays.

I’m up in Edmonton at my son’s place, so don’t expect too much content.

The only news is that Gausman is starting tomorrow.

Danny Jansen hit off a tee, and Swanson threw a side session. Romano played catch, but he won’t be throwing to batters for a bit yet.

Today, Clement, Vogelbach, and Serven will get their first starts of the season, as will Kikuchi.