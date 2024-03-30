Jays Lose to Rays

Blue Jays 1 Rays 5

Again, we didn’t get much out of the bats. Just 6 hits with 1 run. The run cam in the seventh, when we should have scored more. Varsho walked, and Clement singled him to second. But a lineout from Justin Turner (pinch-hitting, good contact, but into a glove), a Brian Serven strikeout (I wanted a Kirk pinch-hit) and a Cavan Biggio RBI single led to a George line out (again decent contact).

We hit into a couple of double plays and some balls called strikes, but the offense needs to do a better job.

Yusei Kikuchi wasn’t terrible: 4.1 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned (one after he left the game), 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. He gave up a solo homer.

Trevor Richards gave up a couple of hits in his inning of work, allowing an inherited runner to score.

Yimi Garcia got two outs.

Genesis Cabrera pitched an inning, giving up a couple of hits, a strikeout, a steal, and an earned run. He also got in a shove at third base. It was a nothing-burger; he was backing up third, the runner went into him, then talked a bit, and Cabrera gave him a shove. I’m good with letting men be men.

Tim Mayza gave up a run in the ninth on a hit and a walk.

The pitchers could have been helped with a bit of defence, but they need the bats to show up more as they did in game one.

Clement had 2 hits (and a couple of good defensive plays). Vlad, Vogelbach, Varsho and Biggio had a hit each. Vlad, Varsho and Biggio each took a walk.

Ofors to Springer, Bichette (who did not impress at the plate), Kiermaier (0 for 2, 2 k), and Serven (0 for 3, 2 k).

We got to see Turner play third, and I’m ok with not seeing it much.

No Jays of the Day. Varsho had the high mark at .071.

The other award: Springer (-.163), Serven (-.101) Bo (-.094) and Kiermaier (-.087).

We have game four with the Rays, a 1:40 start time tomorrow. Some runs would be ok.