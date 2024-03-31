Game #4 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

It's the last game of the series in Tampa, or St. Petersburg, really, since that’s where the Trop is. There haven’t been all that many Tropicana moments in this series.

There isn’t much for Jays' news. Alex Manoah threw a side session, and Danny Jansen caught him. He’s to throw 3 innings of bullpen work next.

And Genesis Cabrera has been suspended for three games. I didn’t think that was worth a suspension, but that’s the MLB.

The Jays are moving some guys around in the lineup, and Davis Schneider gets a start:

UPDATE: Bo is out with ‘neck spasms’. Clement is at short and will hit sixth.

George Springer, DH Vladimir Guerrero, 1B Justin Turner, 3B Daulton Varsho, CF Alejandro Kirk, C Ernie Clement, SS Davis Schneider, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B Cavan Biggio, RF

Kevin Gausman gets the start.

I thought Clement showed he deserved another start. Giving Kiermaier a day after a bad day with the bat works for me. We’ve downgraded the defense, with Schneider and Biggio in the corners, and Turner at third might be an adventure.

But if they score some runs, I’ll be happy.

The Rays have:

Yandy Diaz, 1B Brandon Lowe, 2B Randy Arozarena, LF Harold Ramirez, DH Issac Paredes, 3B Amed Rosario, RF Jose Siri, CF Ben Rotvedt, C Jose Caballero, SS

Shawn Armstrong gets the start.