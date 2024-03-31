Game #4 Preview: Gausman vs Armstrongexander

The Blue Jays wrap up their series in the Little Trop of Horrors, looking to earn the four game split after falling apart following an encouraging win in the first game. Today’s game is set to get underway at 1:40 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Kevin Gausman has made his way back from shoulder problems, making his season debut on the first turn through the rotation. He pitched last Monday, throwing 52 pitches over 3 strong innings. I can’t imagine he’s fully stretched out, so expect a good game from Gausman to be in the 70 or so range through roughly 5 innings.

The importance of a healthy Gausman on the Jays’ chances this year probably can’t be understated. Gausman finished third place in Cy Young voting last year after making his way through 31 great starts. He finished the season with a 12-9 record and a 3.16 ERA. His FIP was even better, coming in at 2.97 thanks to great strikeout numbers, a low walk rate and better than league average home run numbers. His 5.3 fWAR was tops in the AL.

Rays’ Starter

The Rays are going the Rays route, opting for an opener in today’s game. Right hander Shawn Armstrong will get the opener nod, a role he filled six times last season. If things go well for him, expect him to go up to a full turn through the order before turning it over. The Jays have had success against Armstrong in this series already though, with the Bichette double driving home the Biggio and Springer walks back in the opener.

Following Armstrong will be left hander Tyler Alexander. The Rays picked up Alexander off waivers from the Tigers this past November. He had some ups and downs in his few years in Detroit, pitching to a 4.38 ERA over 341.1 innings. He doesn’t strike out many batters, but he also doesn’t walk many, opting to get a lot of balls in play and trusting his defense. But he’s also a flyball pitcher, so a lot of the balls in play against him have sailed over the fence, and that has been his big problem thus far in the Majors.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Notable changes today as the Jays will be facing a lefty, at least for a bit. George Springer gets a DH day. Davis Schneider gets his first action of the year, out in left field. Cavan Biggio covers right field for the first time this year, giving Varsho his first start in center field. Justin Turner gets his first look at third base, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa gets his first look at second base.

Rays’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Luis Robert Jr. had a big day, going 3-4 with a pair of home runs and a walk, driving in 4 runs on his way to winning the Monster Bat award. His big day wasn’t enough though, as his White Sox still fell to the Tigers 7-6 in extra innings.

Shelby Miller pitched a perfect 9th and 10th inning in that White Sox - Tigers game, holding down the tie in the 9th and then holding down the win in the 10th. He took home the pitcher win as well as the WPA King with a great .594 mark.

Logan Gilbert threw 7 strong innings, allowing just 1 run on 4 hits and a walk, striking out 8 to pick up the Pitcher of the Day award. He took a no-decision though, as the 1-1 score held through 9 innings. After the Red Sox posted 2 runs in the top of the 10th, the Mariners came back for the win with 3 in the bottom half.

Find the Link

Find the link between Kevin Gausman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Robbie Ray and Alek Manoah.

