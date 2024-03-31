Génesis Cabrera Suspended Three Game

Génesis Cabrera has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for yesterday’s shove. He’s appealing the suspension, so he’s available to play until the appeal is heard.
Three games seem too much for a little push, but that’s MLB. Sometimes, I think you have to let men be men; someone’s in your face, push him back.
Poll
Is Cabrera’s three game suspension
-
69%
Too Much
-
22%
Just Right
-
7%
Not Enough
TEMPERS ARE HOT AT THE TROP pic.twitter.com/PA0pmzpxGb— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2024
Loading comments...