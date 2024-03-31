 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Génesis Cabrera Suspended Three Game

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Génesis Cabrera has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for yesterday’s shove. He’s appealing the suspension, so he’s available to play until the appeal is heard.

Three games seem too much for a little push, but that’s MLB. Sometimes, I think you have to let men be men; someone’s in your face, push him back.

Poll

Is Cabrera’s three game suspension

view results
  • 69%
    Too Much
    (88 votes)
  • 22%
    Just Right
    (29 votes)
  • 7%
    Not Enough
    (10 votes)
127 votes total Vote Now

