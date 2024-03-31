Turner Drives In Four, Jays Beat Rays

Jays 9 Rays 2

So cancel the funeral for the Jays offense, or at least put it off for a few days.

But let's start with the pitching:

Kevin Gausman looked terrific. He threw 4.1 innings, allowing just one hit, a Randy Arozarena home run, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Nate Pearson got the last two outs of the fifth.

And then, to the unrest of Jays’ fans, Mitch White came in, but he was good. 3 innings, just 1 walk. There were some hard-hit fly balls, but they all found gloves. And he got a tremendous play from Ernie Clement at short, who made a jump/turn throw that was a bit off-line, but Vlad made a huge stretch and barely kept his foot on the bag. The Rays challenged, but it went our way (I wasn’t sure it would).

If White can give us a length like that and be reasonably effective, he’ll be valuable member of our pen.

Chad Green pitched the ninth. He gave up a solo homer and a walk.

On the offensive side, we scored early and often:

2 in the first: George Springer singled and Vlad walked. Justin Turner singled one home (he had a great day. And Alejandro Kirk singled home another.

2 in the second: With two out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled. Springer walked. Vlad walked. And Turner doubled home two.

3 in the fifth: Turner started the inning with a home run (103.6 mph, 400 feet). After two outs, Ernie Clements singled, and Davis Schneider homered (102.8 mph, 369 feet). Nice swing.

2 in the seventh: Turner walked, Varsho walked. After two outs, Schneider walked. And Cavan Biggio singled home two.

We had 10 hits and 8 walks on the day. Turner had 3 hits, 4 RBI, and a walk. Vlad had 3 walks. Schneider had the homer, a walk, and 2 RBI. Everyone in the starting lineup reached base at least once.

Jays of the Day: Turner (.316 WPA), Vlad (.114) and Gausman (.087).

No one gets the Other Award. Clements had the low mark at -.087, but he made a terrific play and a few other nice plays at short. Defensively, he looks an improvement on Bo.

Cavan Biggio made some nice catches on the right, and Daulton Varsho looked great in the center. IKF made a great grab on a line at second to end the game.

Tomorrow, the Jays are in Houston to face the Astros. The game starts at 8:00 Eastern. Bowden Francis vs. Ronel Blanco.