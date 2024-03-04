Spring GameThread: Phillies at Jays

We have a couple of minor issues keeping players off the field for a bit:

Kevin Gausman has ‘general shoulder fatigue’. It's one of those things we used to call ‘dead arm’. We get the usual no structural damage, and he should be back throwing by the weekend.

Danny Jansen is out with a fever.

And, of course, Erik Swanson is staying with his son.

On the plus side, Yariel Rodriguez threw a side session Sunday and felt good. He’ll throw BP by the end of the week. And Alek Manoah played catch today. So he’s moving forward. And Ricky Tiedemann is back throwing.

Starting pitchers this week:

Tuesday: Jose Berrios.

Wednesday: No game.

Thursday: Bowden Francis (four innings) and Chad Dallas (3 innings).

Friday: Chris Bassitt.

Today’s starter is Wes Parsons, making his first spring appearance.

And we have a bunch of projected regulars in the lineup since they are playing in Dunedin: