Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Phillies

Phillies 2 Blue Jays 5

A win.

And some runs.

Vladimir Guerrero had a very good day with the bat. He:

Homered in the first: 438 feet, 110.5 mph. over the center field wall. The Jays one extra base hit.

Lined out to the wall in center in the fourth: 394 feet, 110.3 mph. Crushed to CF but the park is pretty deep that direction.

Singled in the fifth, driving in two.

Other hitters:

George Springer: 0 for 2, walk. BA .000.

Nathan Lukes: 1 walk, 2 runs. .455.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. .400.

Justin Turner: 1 for 2, walk. .333.

Kevin Kiermaier: 0 for 3, 2 k. .143.

Daulton Varsho: 0 for 2. .308.

IFK: 0 for 1, HBP. .333.

Orelvis Martinez: 1 for 2. .167.

Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, 2 k. .000.

Phil Henry: 1 for 3. .375.

Pitchers:

Wes Parsons: 1.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 k. 0.00 ERA on the spring. He wasn’t hit hard, the two hits were an infield single and a bunt single.

Trevor Richards: 1.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. 9.00

Jordan Romano: 0.2 innings, 2 hits, triple, double, 1 earned. 3.38.

Abdiel Mendoza: 0.1 innings, k.

Yimi Garcia: 1 inning, clean. 3.00.

Tim Mayza: 1 inning, 1 k. 0.00.

Chad Green: 0.2 innings, 2 k, 3 hits, 1 earned. 10.13.

Alejandro Melean: 0.1 innings, 1 walk.

Génesis Cabrera: 1.0 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 k. 3.00

Brandon Eisert: 1.0 inning, 1 hit, 2 k. 4.91.

Tomorrow the Jays travel to Bradenton to play the Pirates José Berríos gets the start. We’ll likely see mostly minor leaguers, it is a fair drive from Dunedin to Bradenton.