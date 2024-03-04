 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Spring Recap: Jays Beat Phillies

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Phillies 2 Blue Jays 5

A win.

And some runs.

Vladimir Guerrero had a very good day with the bat. He:

  • Homered in the first: 438 feet, 110.5 mph. over the center field wall. The Jays one extra base hit.
  • Lined out to the wall in center in the fourth: 394 feet, 110.3 mph. Crushed to CF but the park is pretty deep that direction.
  • Singled in the fifth, driving in two.

Other hitters:

  • George Springer: 0 for 2, walk. BA .000.
  • Nathan Lukes: 1 walk, 2 runs. .455.
  • Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. .400.
  • Justin Turner: 1 for 2, walk. .333.
  • Kevin Kiermaier: 0 for 3, 2 k. .143.
  • Daulton Varsho: 0 for 2. .308.
  • IFK: 0 for 1, HBP. .333.
  • Orelvis Martinez: 1 for 2. .167.
  • Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, 2 k. .000.
  • Phil Henry: 1 for 3. .375.

Pitchers:

  • Wes Parsons: 1.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 k. 0.00 ERA on the spring. He wasn’t hit hard, the two hits were an infield single and a bunt single.
  • Trevor Richards: 1.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. 9.00
  • Jordan Romano: 0.2 innings, 2 hits, triple, double, 1 earned. 3.38.
  • Abdiel Mendoza: 0.1 innings, k.
  • Yimi Garcia: 1 inning, clean. 3.00.
  • Tim Mayza: 1 inning, 1 k. 0.00.
  • Chad Green: 0.2 innings, 2 k, 3 hits, 1 earned. 10.13.
  • Alejandro Melean: 0.1 innings, 1 walk.
  • Génesis Cabrera: 1.0 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 k. 3.00
  • Brandon Eisert: 1.0 inning, 1 hit, 2 k. 4.91.

Tomorrow the Jays travel to Bradenton to play the Pirates José Berríos gets the start. We’ll likely see mostly minor leaguers, it is a fair drive from Dunedin to Bradenton.

