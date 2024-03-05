On Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson announced his retirement yesterday.

In my time writing on this site, there have been three players who, I felt, were incredibly intense. Roy Halladay was a competitor the likes of which I never thought I’d see again. And then came Jose Bautista. Once again, I never thought I’d see a player like him. He seemed to hate whatever team we played (or, for that matter, umpires who made any call against him). And then came Josh Donaldson. He seemed a match for Bautista. Having the two of them on the same team was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I don’t think we’ll ever see two players like that on the Jays again. He and Jose gave the team an identity. Other teams hated the Jays.

Anyway, Donaldson played in the MLB for 13 seasons, 3 and, let’s say, a third of them were with the Blue Jays.

He came to us in a trade for Franklin Barreto, Kendall Graveman, Brett Lawrie, and Sean Nolan. If it wasn’t the best trade in Jays history, it was the best trade in Alex Anthopoulos’ time with the team (though the trade of Vernon Wells’ was pretty amazing too). At the time, we thought it was a good trade:

44% Love it. The Blue Jays made out like bandits.

50% Pleased seems like a win-win.

6% Hate it, the Athletics came out ahead.

Nope, it wasn’t a win-win trade.

There were so many great moments in Donaldson’s time with the Jays:

He became our second AL MVP Award winner.

He had two walk-off home runs in 2015.

He told us ‘this isn’t the try league’.

There was a diving into the stands catch.

He hit .222/.333/.611 in the 2015 ALDS and was on base when Jose Bautista hit the bat-flip home run.

He finished fourth in the AL MVP voting in 2016 (when he may have had a better year).

He was 2 for 5 in the Wild Card game against the Orioles and was on base for Edwin Encarnacion’s walk-off home run.

He told Barry Davis “We like our team Barry’.

He hit .538/.571/.846 in our second consecutive ALDS win over the Ranger.

He hit .333/.400/.556 against Cleveland in the ALCS when the rest of the team forgot how to hit.

Few will forget the ‘Donaldson Dash’ to win game three of that series.

He had another great season in 2017, hitting .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs, but he missed about 40 games with a calf injury.

The end of Donaldson’s time with the team wasn’t pretty. He started the 2018 season with a dead arm and an equally dead bat. He went on the DL and then came off it in May. By the end of the month, he was back on the DL, only coming off it on trade deadline day so that he could be traded to Cleveland.

Why was the team in such a hurry to get rid of him? In part because they knew he wouldn’t re-sign with the team. In likely larger part, the personality that went along with all that intensity was something the team could deal with when he was an MVP candidate, but it was harder to overlook when he was no longer a star. Add in that the team was rebuilding and that he was aging and wouldn’t likely be a valuable player when the team, hopefully, got good again. They decided to get rid of him while they could.

But that doesn’t take away from how great he was in his first three years on the team.

Donaldson said the best team he played on was the 2015 Blue Jays. That’s hard to argue.

In 462 games, Josh hit .281/.383/.548 with 116 home runs, 316 RBI for the Blue Jays.

Congratulations on a great career, Josh. Thanks for having the best part of that career with the Jays.

Share your memories of Josh in the comments.

Josh Donaldson’s place among Blue Jay batting leaders:

bWAR among position players: 13th, 19.5

Batting Average: 14th, .281

On Base Average: 5th, .383

Slugging Average: 2nd, .548

OPS: 2nd, .931

Games Played: 50th, 462

Plate Appearances: 42nd, 2066

Run Scored: 32nd, 331

Home Runs: 17th, 116

RBI: 28th, 316

Walks: 19th, 279

Single season:

bWAR: 6th (2016), 7th (2017)

Slugging: 12th (2015) and 20th (2016)

OPS: 11th (2016) and 15th (2015)

Runs: 2nd (2015 and 2016) tied

RBI: 7th, (2015) and 47th (2016)

Walks: 7th (2016) and 41st (2015)