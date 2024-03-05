 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

I thought the Jays would bring the second-stringers to Bradenton, but we have several regulars in the lineup today.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PIRATES
Daulton Varsho - CF Oneil Cruz - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Bryan Reynolds - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Andrew McCutchen - DH
Justin Turner - DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Davis Schneider - LF Connor Joe - RF
Santiago Espinal - 3B Edward Olivares - CF
Eduardo Escobar - 2B Ji Hwan Bae - 2B
Nathan Lukes - RF Jason Delay - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Jared Jones - RHP

The Red Sox and Lucas Giolito got some bad news. He has a partially torn UCL and will likely miss the 2024 season.

The Sox signed him to a two-year $37 million contract (plus an option year) this winter.

