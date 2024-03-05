Tuesday GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

I thought the Jays would bring the second-stringers to Bradenton, but we have several regulars in the lineup today.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|PIRATES
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Oneil Cruz - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Bryan Reynolds - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Justin Turner - DH
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Davis Schneider - LF
|Connor Joe - RF
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Edward Olivares - CF
|Eduardo Escobar - 2B
|Ji Hwan Bae - 2B
|Nathan Lukes - RF
|Jason Delay - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Jared Jones - RHP
The Red Sox and Lucas Giolito got some bad news. He has a partially torn UCL and will likely miss the 2024 season.
The Sox signed him to a two-year $37 million contract (plus an option year) this winter.
