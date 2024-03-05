Tuesday GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

I thought the Jays would bring the second-stringers to Bradenton, but we have several regulars in the lineup today.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PIRATES Daulton Varsho - CF Oneil Cruz - SS Bo Bichette - SS Bryan Reynolds - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Andrew McCutchen - DH Justin Turner - DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Rowdy Tellez - 1B Davis Schneider - LF Connor Joe - RF Santiago Espinal - 3B Edward Olivares - CF Eduardo Escobar - 2B Ji Hwan Bae - 2B Nathan Lukes - RF Jason Delay - C Jose Berrios - RHP Jared Jones - RHP

The Red Sox and Lucas Giolito got some bad news. He has a partially torn UCL and will likely miss the 2024 season.

The Sox signed him to a two-year $37 million contract (plus an option year) this winter.