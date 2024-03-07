Thursday Bantering and Spring GameThread

I will be our for most of the afternoon, so use this as a GameThread. It is on Sportsnet tonight. I should be back around game time.

I might as well start with the bad news: Alek Manoah was to throw a bullpen session today, but his shoulder is still sore, and he’s back to day-to-day. There is less and less chance he’ll start the season in the rotation.

It makes an opening for Bowden Francis or Mitch White (or both).

Some good news from Erik Swanson:

“We feel the support,” he said. “We felt everybody’s prayers, everybody’s thoughts. We feel it all and it’s made this process a little bit easier with as difficult a situation as it has been. Blue Jays fans — and not just Blue Jays fans but baseball fans around the entire league. Other teams in the league have reached out. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Tonight’s lineup (it is a 6:00 Eastern start):