Quick Recap: Jays Beat Tigers

Jays 5 Tigers 4

Hitters:

George Springer: 1 for 3, walk, k. .125 BA on the spring.

Cavan Biggio: 1 for 2, walk. .500.

Daniel Vogelbach: 1 for 3, home run (104.8 mph, 374 feet), k. .250.

Danny Jansen: 0 for 4. .231.

Kevin Kiermaier: 1 for 3, home run (106.5 mph, 405 feet), 2 k.

Daulton Varsho: 0 for 1, 2 walks, steal. .250.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 2 for 4, steal. .417.

Eduardo Escobar: 1 for 3, triple, k. He showed some speed on the triple.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 3, k. .000.

Pitchers:

Bowden Francis: 3.2 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 hit batter, 5 strikeouts. He had a tough first inning, with an infield hit, line single, walk, and RBI hit batter. After that, he was great. The infield single was, in part, his fault. A ground ball to first, and he was slow getting to the bad. I thought Horwitz should have taken it to first himself, but these are the things spring is for. The fastball was in the 94-95 range.

Andrew Bash: 0.1, 1 walk.

Chad Dallas: 1.2 innings (split up; he was pulled from the fourth inning and back in for the fifth), 4 hits, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 home run.

Yosver Zulueta: 0.1, walk.

Nate Pearson: 1 inning, clean, 2 strikeouts. Hit 95.5 on the fastball.

Zach Pop (who I wrote about today; I have to believe Schneider read it and thought he’d use him): 2 walks. He walked the first two batters but then got out of the inning without a run scoring. A nice double play helped him out.

Hagen Danner: 1 inning, 1 home run (solo). He was hitting 95-96 on the fastball.

Tomorrow, the Yankees come to Dunedin. Chris Bassitt starts for the Jays. Our old friend Marcus Stroman for the Yankees.