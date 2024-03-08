Friday Spring GameThread: Yankees @ Blue Jays

I'm out this morning but I'll get to see most of the game. Last night wasThirsty Thursday squash, I’m so glad Dry Feb is over; I just had one, but it was great.

Chris Bassitt starts for the Jays. He’s pitched 5 innings this spring with a 5.40 ERA. I don’t worry about what veterans like Bassitt do in the spring. He’ll work on particular pitches and won’t worry about runs or hits.

On the Yankees’ side, it is Marcus Stroman. It makes me sad to see him with the Evil Empire. It is sort of like seeing Luke come over to the Dard Side. It is just wrong. He’s pitched 6.1 innings with a 2.84 ERA.

Both teams have a lot of regulars.