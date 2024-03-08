Joey Votto Signs With Jays

Joey Votto has signed a "non-roster" contract with the Jays. No terms have been released, but I imagine he will have an opt-out if he isn't on the roster by a certain date.

I'm not all for it, but sure, let's see what he can do at age 40. When he can only DH and play first, we have Vlad and Turner. But we shall see.

Don’t read much into it; he’s 40, and he hasn’t hit much in years. But if he shows well, he could have Vogelbach’s job.

UPDATE:

The terms have been released. $2 million if he’s in the majors and $2 million in incentives.