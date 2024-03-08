Quick Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

Evil Empire 1 Blue Jays 2

Lots of good pitching today. The Jays only had 3 hits, and the Yankees 5.

Pitchers:

Chris Bassitt: 4.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned, - walks, 5 k. Looked like he was working on pitches. A successful spring outing. 3.86 ERA this spring.

Genesis Cabrera: 0.2 innings, walk, k. 2.45.

Yimi Garcia: 1 inning, 1 walk, 2 k. 2.45.

Tim Mayza: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 k. 0.00.

Jordan Romano: 1.0, 2 k. 2.45. He looked in season form.

Mason Fluharty: 1 inning, 3 strikeouts. 0.00

Hitters:

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, double, k. .381.

Nathan Lukes: 1 for 3, triple, k. .500

Justin Turner: 0 for 2. .308.

Alejandro Kirk: 0 for 3. .176.

Daniel Vogelback: 1 for 3, k. .267.

Davis Schneider: 0 for 2, walk. .176.

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3. .133.

Addison Barger: 0 for 1, reached on catcher interference. .400.

Alan Roden: 0 for 1, walk, k. .133.

I’d like to see more offense one day.

Tomorrow the Jays take the short drive to Clearwater to face the Phillies. Ricky Tiedemann starts for the Jays. I’m looking forward to seeing him.

The Jays are now 5-8 on the spring.