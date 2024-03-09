Saturday Spring GameThread: Phillies @ Blue Jays

It is the Phillies again. You tend to play a lot when the parks are that close together. Add in that the Phillies are an NL team, so we aren’t as worried about them seeing our pitchers.

We get a look at Ricky Tiedemann.

We get a few lineups of regulars, and the Phillies lineup is pretty much regulars. It would be a nice day for the Jays to score many runs.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PHILLIES George Springer - RF Kyle Schwarber - LF Bo Bichette - SS Trea Turner - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Bryce Harper - 1B Justin Turner - DH J.T. Realmuto - C Daulton Varsho - LF Bryson Stott - DH Danny Jansen - C Nick Castellanos - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Edmundo Sosa - 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Weston Wilson - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Johan Rojas - CF Ricky Tiedemann - LHP Taijuan Walker - RHP

Joey Votto was in the Jays clubhouse this morning. He says he’s planning to play in Buffalo, which is good.

Schneider says Vogelbach is ‘on board’ with the Votto signing. I have difficulting believing that. It must be hard to see the team sign a fan favourite (even if he is 40) who would fill the same spot on the roster you currently have your name pencilled into.

And it moves Spencer Horwitz back a notch.