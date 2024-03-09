Quick Recap: Jays Beat Phillies

Jays 13 Phillies 5

I’d been wanting to see the Jays score some runs.

I wanted to see Ricky Tiedemann, and he didn’t disappoint. He gave up a solo homer but got two strikeouts while pitching 1.1. He hit 97.7 on the fastball. Great to see him healthy after the early spring soreness. There are always guys who are sore in early spring, but it is still nice to see him throwing free and easy.

After Ricky:

Trevor Richards: 1.2, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. 5.79 ERA this spring.

Wes Parsons: 2.0, 2 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, hit batter. 7.36.

Brandon Eisert: 0.2, 3 hits, 1 earned, 1 home run. 6.23.

Nolan Long: 0.1, 1 k.

Hayden Juenger: 1.0, clean inning, k. 5.79.

Brendon Little: 1.0, clean, 2 k. 7.36.

Conner Cooke: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 k. 2.25

Hitters. starting lineup:

George Springer: 2 hits, Home run, 2 RBI, 2 k. .250 BA.

Bo Bichette: 3 for 3, double. .458.

Vladimir Guerrero: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, k. .368. He was also thrown out at second trying to turn a after turning too far around first on a single and getting caught in a rundown.

Justin Turner: 0 for 3, k. .250.

Daulton Varsho: 1 for 1, double, 2 walks, steal. .294. It is great to get to see him run the bases.

Danny Jansen: 0 for 3, k. .188.

Kevin Kiermaier: 1 for 3, RBI..231

IKF: 0 for 2, walk, k. .357.

Cavan Biggio: 1 for 2, 4 RBI, 2k, double. .400.

Replacements:

Gabriel Martinez: 2 for 2, double. 1.000

Eduardo Escobar: 1 for 2, 2 RBI, double. .100.

Payton Henry: 2 for 2, home run, 2 RBI. .500.

Spencer Horwitz: 1 for 2. .063.

Phil Clarke: 0 for 1, walk. .333.

Orelvis Martinez: 1 for 2, k. .214.

Dasan Brown: 0 for 1, walk. .000.

Will Robertson: 1 for 2, grand slam home run, 4 RBI. .313.

The Jays are now 6-8 on the spring.

Tomorrow, there are split-squad games. Some Jays will go to Sarasota, Florida to play the Orioles. Devereaux Harrison starts for the Jays.

Others will stay in Dunedin and play the other half of the Orioles split squad. Yusei Kikuchi starts for this group, which will likely have more of the regulars.

If they sweep the two games, they will be back to .500.