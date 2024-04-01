Game #5 GameThread: Jays @ Astros

The Jays start a series with the Astros at the beautiful Minute Maid Park. I’ve taken a park tour but haven’t seen a game there. My wife’s sister lived in Houston for several years. We went to a game at the Astrodome, but I was never there while the Astros were since they started playing at Minute Maid. I did enjoy the tour.

It is a late start for you guys in the Eastern Time zone. It is an 8:00 start time. It is late enough for me.

Anyway, Bo Bichette is out of the lineup again with neck spasms. I’ve had back spasms; if they are the same, I can understand his not playing. Ernie Clements plays short again. I thought he was great with the glove and the bat.

Genesis Cabrera’s appeal will be heard today, and we’ll find out the verdict. I predict that he’ll be suspended for two games. I also predict that if anyone yells in my face like that Rays player did to him, they will be pushed back too.

Jordan Romano will throw off a mound today.

Erik Swanson threw a bullpen and feels good.

Alek Manoah will throw a 50-pitch sim game on Tuesday.

Beyond that, Bowden Francis gets his first MLB start against one of the best teams in baseball (ignore that 0-4 start). Ronel Blanco gets the start for Houston. Last year, he had a 4.50 ERA in 17 games and 7 starts. Batters hit .251/.350/.462 against him.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ASTROS George Springer - RF Jose Altuve - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH Justin Turner - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Alex Bregman - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Yainer Diaz - C Ernie Clement - SS Jose Abreu - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Chas McCormick - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Jeremy Pena - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Meyers - CF Bowden Francis - RHP Ronel Blanco - RHP

Shi Davidi tells us that George Springer will reach 10 years of major league service this series in Houston. Kevin Gausman (April 17th) and Kevin Kiermaier (May 7th) will also reach 10 years this season.

