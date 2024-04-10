Taking Wing: Landen Maroudis

As noted in our prospect list this spring, Maroudis was a two-way star at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, FL. During his junior season of high school, he was throwing 89-93mph with his fastball and showed feel for a change-up, but didn’t have a developed breaking ball. He was considered a fourth or fifth round type of prospect, with a significant chance he’d end up honouring his commitment to NC State to further develop before turning pro. He came back as a senior throwing more towards the top of his old velocity range and sometimes touching the mid 90s, though, and moved up lists until eventually landing as Baseball America’s #82 draft prospect. Toronto eventually took him in the fourth round, but with a $1.5m signing bonus that was more commensurate with a pick in the mid to late second. It was enough to convince him to become a Blue Jay instead of joining the Wolf Pack, and he headed to the complex just down the road from home to begin his pro career.

Although he didn’t pitch in games last summer, reports from the backfields immediately tabbed him as a player to watch. That was confirmed this spring when he showed up to camp throwing harder still, and with significantly improved breaking stuff. He was assigned straight to A ball, one of only about a dozen teenage pitchers to appear at that level so far this season. In his debut on Sunday against the Lakeland Tigers, as Matt noted yesterday, he continued to fuel the hype.

Maroudis worked the 6th through 9th innings, with the early part of the game being reserved for rehab appearances by Alek Manoah and Erik Swanson. It took him only 38 pitches to carve through 12 Tigers, striking out 5 without allowing a base runner. 14 of those pitches were fastballs. StatCast thinks he throws both a sinker and a four seamer, but they don’t look different to me and their movement and spin characteristics are very similar, so I think they might just be better and worse four seamers. He sat 93-95mph, a velocity range he’d only occasionally scraped before this season, and maxed out at 96.4. The pitch doesn’t have great vertical carry for a four seamer, but it does have solid arm side run, and coming out of Maroudis’ long stride and low 3⁄ 4 arm slot, it gave hitters trouble. He also spins it at nearly 2,400 RM, which is solidly above MLB average, so it’s possible that a tweak could unlock more life.

His’ most used pitch (thrown 15 times) was a slider at 85mph. It drops straight down, without a lot of horizontal break but with above average depth. He complements it with a curve (thrown 8 times) around 80mph, which had plus drop and horizontal movement. That’s a big improvement from what Baseball America described as a “get me over” pitch before the draft. It’s clear he’s been working on his breaking stuff since signing, with the help of the Jays’ new pitch lab, and the dividends are already apparent.

Interestingly, Maroudis only threw one change-up on the day. That’s consistent with reports from the spring training backfields, which note the breaking balls but don’t mention the change. As an amateur, it was considered his best pitch, but it seems like it’s been temporarily shelved. That’s probably just a development point, with the team wanting him to sharpen the rest of his arsenal, but it’ll be interesting to see when and how often it gets worked back in. The one he did throw was good, coming in at 85, with respectable separation from his fastball, and with solid drop and plus arm side run.

Unsurprisingly given his two-way past, Maroudis is clearly a good athlete. His delivery involves a high leg kick and a deep drop and drive towards the mound. There’s a little violence in his arm action, but at least on Sunday he was controlling it well, and scouts seem to think his command will eventually be average or a little better. At 6’3” and listed at 195 lbs, he doesn’t look skinny anymore the way he did as an amateur (see the header photo, taken at the 2022 Perfect Game National Showcase), but there’s still to be room for him to add a little strength.

Overall, the package looked like a future mid-rotation starter. I see four pitches that could all be average or a bit better, although no one of them was clearly plus yet. Combined with the athleticism to develop solid command and a frame that looks like it has the potential to hold up under a starting workload, all the tools are there. All of the usual caveats apply, and pitching prospects will break your heart more often than not, but if this past Sunday proves to be representative, there’s a good chance Maroudis will be a top 100 prospect by the end of the season.