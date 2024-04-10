Great Start For Bassitt, Jays Beat Mariners

Mariners 3 Blue Jays 5

Chris Bassitt was terrific tonight. He pitched 6.2 innings, giving up 5 hits, 4 walks, and 8 strikeouts. I was very surprised when he came out to start the 7th inning. He was already over 100 pitches, but he got two quick outs before giving up a Dominic Canzone home run. I thought Bassitt would be out of the game there, but John left him in, hoping he’d finish out the inning. Bassitt gave up a single, and John came and got him at 115 pitches.

Bassitt didn’t throw 115 pitches in any start last year, and I’ll bet there won’t be 20 115-pitch starts this season in all of the majors—anything over 110 pitches in an endangered species in baseball.

Anyway, Trevor Richards finished out the seventh and pitched, got the first two outs of the eighth, and gave up two runs on a Mitch Haniger home run.

Chad Green got the last 4 outs, giving up a walk with a strikeout.

On offense, we managed 11 hits and 2 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had 3 hits. George Springer, Justin Turner and Cavan Biggio had 2 each. Daulton Varsho and Bo Bichett had 1 each (Bo’s a home run, getting his average over .200).

Vlad, Davis Schneider and Alejandro Kirk had 0 fors, though Kirk walked and Schneider was hit by pitch (as was Ernie Clement).

The Jays scored:

Three in the third: Varsho had a one-out single and went to second on a “Disengagement violation (pitcher George Kirby threw to first three times). Springer singled him home. After a Vlad force out at second, Bo hit a 431-foot home run, leaving the bat at 110.4 mph.

Two in the fourth: Biggio singled, stole second, and IKF drove him home. Springer singled to bring home our fifth run.

There was some nice defense again. In particular, Biggio had a great day with the glove.

Jays of the Day: Bassitt (.232 WPA), Bo (.122), Springer (.099) and Green (.086).

No one gets the Other Award. Kirk had the low mark at -.048.

Tomorrow is a day game, a 3:00 Eastern start. Yusei Kikuchi vs. Logan Gibert.

.