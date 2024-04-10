Game #13 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

A win would give us a series sweep. I thought the Mariners must be playing tomorrow, which would have explained the day game, but they, like the Jays have tomorrow off.
There are some bits of Jays' news:
- Wes Parsons was traded to the Guardians for international signing bonus pool space.
- Danny Jansen will be the DH for the Bisons today.
- Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will pitch for Buffalo tomorrow.
- Alek Manoah will start for Buffalo on Saturday.
Vlad is DHing today, and Turner plays first. Clement is at third—no Davis Schneider.
Today's Lineups
|MARINERS
|BLUE JAYS
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|George Springer - RF
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Ty France - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mitch Haniger - RF
|Justin Turner - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Dylan Moore - LF
|Ernie Clement - 3B
|Luis Urias - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Logan Gilbert - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Loading comments...