Game #13 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images

A win would give us a series sweep. I thought the Mariners must be playing tomorrow, which would have explained the day game, but they, like the Jays have tomorrow off.

There are some bits of Jays' news:

  • Wes Parsons was traded to the Guardians for international signing bonus pool space.
  • Danny Jansen will be the DH for the Bisons today.
  • Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will pitch for Buffalo tomorrow.
  • Alek Manoah will start for Buffalo on Saturday.

Vlad is DHing today, and Turner plays first. Clement is at third—no Davis Schneider.

Today's Lineups

MARINERS BLUE JAYS
J.P. Crawford - SS George Springer - RF
Julio Rodriguez - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Mitch Haniger - RF Justin Turner - 1B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Mitch Garver - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Cal Raleigh - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Dylan Moore - LF Ernie Clement - 3B
Luis Urias - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF
Logan Gilbert - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

