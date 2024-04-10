Game #13 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

A win would give us a series sweep. I thought the Mariners must be playing tomorrow, which would have explained the day game, but they, like the Jays have tomorrow off.

There are some bits of Jays' news:

Wes Parsons was traded to the Guardians for international signing bonus pool space.

Danny Jansen will be the DH for the Bisons today.

Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will pitch for Buffalo tomorrow.

Alek Manoah will start for Buffalo on Saturday.

Vlad is DHing today, and Turner plays first. Clement is at third—no Davis Schneider.