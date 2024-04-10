Jays Lose In Extras

Mariners 6 Blue Jays 1 (10 innings)

I thought we had it won in the ninth.

The bases were loaded, and Clement was up. He hit a bloop that looked like it would fall between the infield and the outfield, but Jorge Palano made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch. I didn’t think he had a shot at it. Apparently, there was a .750 expected batting average on that one.

Then, in the 10th, with the Manfred Mann on second, Cal Raleigh hits the first pitch he saw from Tim Mayza over the wall in right. Suddenly, we are down by two. Mayza gets a flyout and then gives out two walks, and he is out of the game for Mitch White. White gets a strikeout but then gives up a double, and we are down 4-1. A single makes it 6-1 before White gets out of the inning.

Yusei Kikuchi gave us our third terrific start in a row, going six innings, allowing just three hits (all singles), two walks, and nine strikeouts. He gave up a run in the third with a Dylan Moore walk. He stole second and, an out later, scored on J.P. Crawford’s single. Kikuchi couldn’t have been better.

Nate Pearson pitched the seventh.

Yimi Garcia, the eighth and ninth, did not give up a base runner, getting 4 strikeouts.

The Jays couldn’t do much against Logan Gilbert. They had just five hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings. We didn’t get our run until the seventh when Vlad hit a ball 459 feet, 114.3 mph off the bat. Vlad hit the ball hard his first two times up, too, but found gloves.

We had 6 hits in all. Justin Turner had two, and Vlad, Bo, Biggio, and Varsho had the others.

We had chances in the eighth and ninth.

In the eighth, with two out, Daulton Varsho singled, and George Springer walked. But, at 2-0, Vlad swung at a pitch at the bottom of the zone and popped it to short center.

In the ninth, with one out, Turner singled (Davis Schneider pinch ran). Biggio was hit by pitch. Alejandro Kirk lined one hard to right, but it was caught. Schneider took off from second, thinking (like I did) that it was a hit. Schneider hustled back to second. Daniel Vogelbach, pinch-hitting, walked to load the bases. And then Clement had the popup to right that Polanco made the nice catch on. A couple of feet longer, and we had the win.

Jays of the Day: Garcia (.243 WPA, with some fastballs over 99 mph), Kikuchi (.189), and Vlad (.195).

The Other Award: Mayza (-.334, he just doesn’t look right), White (-.147), Clement (-.252, mostly on that pop fly), Kirk (-.215, for his 0 for 4), Bo (-.094, on a 1 for 5) and Kiermaier (-.089, 0 for 3, 3 strikeouts, he’s looking terrible at the plate).

Tomorrow is an off-day and then the Rockies are in town.