TACO STAND – TOP 5 AGENTS OF S.T.A.C.H.E.

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, we look at the Top 5 Agents of S.T.A.C.H.E.

The nefarious Malevolent League of Businessmen have been hatching evil schemes unchecked for decades. To combat this, we have deployed top men throughout baseball with orders to defend truth, justice, and the mustachioed way. These Special Trained Agents Covertly Hindering Evil are paragons of virtue, using their bro-merangs to browbeat iniquitous industrialists back into the depths of their ivory towers. As the Top Appointed Commanding Officer of S.T.A.C.H.E., I am privileged to recognize our top agents. Please note that these heroes are ranked on the highest possible criteria: the strength of their soup strainers and not their actions in the field.

5: Andrew Chafin

Coming in the five spot, Andrew Chafin has successfully infiltrated the Los Angeles Dodgy Todgers. Sporting a full horseshoe moustache, Andrew is deployed in those rule bender’s bullpen. A diamond as rough as his stubble, Andrew has a long way to go if he wants to rise in the ranks of S.T.A.C.H.E. Shaving that chin-scruff would be a good start though. Keeping the focus on the fellowcro is something we hold in high regard. But even so, the fullness on his face is enough for him to squeak into the rankings.

4: Miles Mikolas

Next, we move from the pen to the rotation with the brooming Miles Mikolas. Maintaining the look of a step-dad who tries too hard to get the kids to like him isn’t easy, but Miles pulls it off with aplomb. When not hurling for the Cardinals, Miles enjoys pulling a tube with a jet ski for the family at a reasonable speed while wearing a too-tight speedo. Embarrasing? Maybe. But he’s got a darn fine dirt squirrel nonetheless.

3: Isaiah Campbell

Going back to the pen, this time of the Red Sox, Isaiah Campbell is next up on our list. With a wonderful walrus resting upon his lip, Isaiah would be tasked with moving all of the vile Verdugo’s possessions two inches to the right whenever he was not looking. But with events this past off-season, Isaiah has passed that particular bristle baton to another member on this esteemed list.

2: Davis Schneider

Lovingly dubbed “HotdogWithAStache” by some incredibly handsome and talented genius, Davis is quickly rising through the ranks here at S.T.A.C.H.E. Having the bold determination to rock a classic chevron at such a young age takes something special that you usually only find in part-time shop teachers. Still, Davis eschewed that course for a more noble calling. We look forward to seeing this grass grin for years to come.

1: Nestor Cortes

Finally, we come to the top spot of this list. It should be no surprise to see Nestor Cortes’ name here. Nestor’s parted pencil is something of a legend in our hallowed halls, so much so that even the clashing pinstripes cannot drag him down. His fantastic face lace is so full of follicles it would be folly to fault him for his franchise. Plus, that stache with the combination of a name like Nestor means that he’s got to be stone-cold to pull it off. Yet he does so with style and ease.

Please join me in a round of applause to recognize all these brave young men have done for their faces. Their cookie dusters are truly achievements to astound. Sound off, pulchritudinous Banterers, on your favourite flavour savers in the comments below. And, although I kept it to those focused on the upper liphostery, feel free to branch out to our bearded brethren if one of them strikes your fancy.