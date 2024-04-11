An Early Season Look At Some Former Jays

Since it is an off-day, I thought we would look at some former Jays early. It is too early to mean anything, but I’m curious how some of them are doing. Some of them were favourites that I wanted to continue to follow.
- Whit Merrifield: He’s now with the Phillies. He’s played in 6 games, hitting .167/.250/.167 with 1 steal. He’s been in a utility role. It must be hard to go from being a full-time player to a part-time guy. He’s played left, third, second.
- Matt Chapman: After signing late in the off-season, he's playing for the Giants. He’s hitting .208/.263/.358 with two home runs and a steal in 13 games.
- Brandon Belt: He's still unsigned, which I find hard to believe since he had a good season last year.
- Santiago Espinal: He was traded to the Reds for Chris McElvain when it became clear he wouldn’t win a spot on the 26-man roster. He’s played in 8 games, hitting .111/.190/.111 with 2 steals. Playing mostly second base.
- Paul DeJong: Signed with the White Sox. He’s played in 10 games, hitting .200/.200/.520 with 2 home runs in 10 games.
- Tyler Heineman: In the minors with the Red Sox.
- Jordan Luplow: In the Phillies minor league system. Hitting .455 in 8 games.
- Hyun Jin Ryu: He is playing in the KBO. He has an 8.36 ERA in three starts and 14 innings.
- Jay Jackson: He signed with the Twins. He has pitched in four games, five innings, and has a 3.60 ERA.
- Jordan Hicks: Playing for the Giants and starting for them. He’s made 3 starts, and has a 1.00 ERA in 18 innings. He’s gone 5 innings, 7 innings and 6 innings. He has 3 walks and 13 strikeouts in those 18 innings. I’ll be interested in how his arm holds up to starting, but he looks great.
- Adam Cimber: He’s an Angel now. He pitched in 6 games, with a 1.35 ERA, 6.2 innings, 5 hits, 0 walks and 4 strikeouts. I’m happy to see him doing well.
And a few guys who were Jays in the past:
- Ross Stripling: He is with the Oakland (I think they are still in Oakland) A’s. He’s made 3 starts, 18 innings, and has a 5.50 ERA with a league-leading 26 hits against, 5 walks and 14 strikeouts.
- Teoscar Hernandez: Now a Dodger. In 15 games, he’s hitting .298/.3555/.561 with 4 home runs and a league-leading 15 RBI, 5 walks, and 24 strikeouts. He’s off to a great start.
- Gabriel Moreno: With the Diamondbacks. In 11 games, he’s hitting .250/.357/.389 with 6 walks and 4 strikeouts.
- Lourdes Gurriel: With the Diamondbacks (he’ll always be a favourite of mine). 12 games, hitting .308/.368/.538 with 3 home runs, 5 walks and 8 strikes, also 2 steals.
- Julian Merryweather: With the Cubs, he’s pitched in four games, has a 1.93 ERA, 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts.
- Rowdy Tellez: With the Pirates, he’s played in 12 games, hitting .273/.385/.364 with 1 home run, 5 walks, and 10 strikeouts. He’s playing first base.
- Marcus Semien: With the Rangers, he’s played 12 games, hitting .313/.411/.438 with 1 home run, 8 walks and 5 strikeouts.
- Randal Grichuk: With the Diamondbacks, he’s played in 5 games, hitting .176/.211/.353 with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.
- Marcus Stroman: He is with the Yankees, which hurts me. He’s made 3 starts, 17 innings, with a 2.12 ERA, with 7 walks and 17 strikeouts.
- Reese McGuire: With the Red Sox, 11 games, hitting .308/.379/.577 with 2 home runs, 8 RBI, 3 walks and 10 strikeouts.
- Kirby Yates: He was a Blue Jay in name only; he didn’t play for us. He’s pitched in four games and four innings and has a 0.00 ERA, one hit, zero walks, and four strikeouts.
- Kevin Pillar: He is with the White Sox now. He has played in 8 games, 12 PA, and is .111/.273/.222. So far, he’s being used as a pinch-hitter/defensive replacement.
- Brandon Drury: With the Angels. He played in 11 games and hit .154/.250/.179 with 4 walks and 10 strikeouts. He had a good 2023 season but has had a slow start to this season.
- Jon Berti: He’s with the Yankees (in OOTP Baseball’s new edition, he was offered to be in trade, and I should have taken it). He has played in 6 games, hitting .211/.250/.211 with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He’s been playing third base.
- Chase Anderson: He’s with the Red Sox. He’s made two relief appearances, 6 innings, 5 hits, 1 home run, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.
- Harold Ramirez: With the Rays. He’s played in 11 games, hitting .255/.255/.277 with 0 walks and 6 strikeouts.
- Jacob Waguespack: With the Jays. He’s pitched in 3 games, 6 innings, 9.00 ERA, 9 hits, 1 home run, 8 walks and 7 strikeouts.
- Gio Urshela: He’s playing for the Tigers. He’s played in 9 games, hitting .387/.387/.452 with 0 walks and 5 strikeouts.
- Austin Martin: He’s with the Twins. He’s played in 7 games, 11 PA, .222/.364/.444 with 2 walks.
- Travis d’Arnaud: He’s with the Braves. He’s played in 9 games, hitting .214/.267/.321 with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.
- Jesse Chavez: Once Alex Anthopoulos likes a player, he likes him forever, he’s a Brave. He pitched in 3 games, 6.1 innings, 1.42 ERA, 4 hits, 1 home run, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
- Lane Thomas: He’s playing for the Nationals. He’s hitting .191/.264/.255 with 1 home run, 5 walks and 10 strikeouts.
- Ryan Borucki: He’s on the IL with the Pirates. He’s pitched in 4 games, 3.1 innings, 4 hits, 0 walks and 6 strikeouts.
- Luke Maile: He is the Reds' backup catcher. He’s hitting .118/.250/.294 with one home run, three walks, and six strikeouts.
- Joe Musgrove: A former first-round pick by the Jays, he’s a Padre now. He’s made 4 starts, has a 6.87 ERA, 18.1 innings, 25 hits, 2 home runs, 7 walks and 17 strikeouts.
