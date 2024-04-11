An Early Season Look At Some Former Jays

Since it is an off-day, I thought we would look at some former Jays early. It is too early to mean anything, but I’m curious how some of them are doing. Some of them were favourites that I wanted to continue to follow.

Matt Chapman: After signing late in the off-season, he's playing for the Giants. He's hitting .208/.263/.358 with two home runs and a steal in 13 games.

: In the minors with the Red Sox. Jordan Luplow : In the Phillies minor league system. Hitting .455 in 8 games.

: In the Phillies minor league system. Hitting .455 in 8 games. Hyun Jin Ryu : He is playing in the KBO. He has an 8.36 ERA in three starts and 14 innings.

Adam Cimber: He's an Angel now. He pitched in 6 games, with a 1.35 ERA, 6.2 innings, 5 hits, 0 walks and 4 strikeouts. I'm happy to see him doing well.

And a few guys who were Jays in the past: