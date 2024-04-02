Pitches to Watch from Spring

We’re a week into the season, and with Bowden Francis’ start in Houston last night, we’ve seen one turn of the Jays’ rotation. While it’s still mostly fresh, though, I wanted to go back and highlight a few interesting developments observed among the pitching staff. A few guys added pitches or changed their mix, and there were tweaks to the design of some pitches that will be worth keeping an eye on as we get into the meat of the regular season.

Lots of New Cutters: Jose Berrios, Chad Green and Zach Pop were all messing around with cutters. For Berrios and Pop it’s an entirely new pitch, while Green used one occasionally early in his career but hasn’t thrown one in a major league game since 2017. Berrios and Pop in particular are sinker guys who get plus horizontal run on their primary fastballs, so a cutter, which typically has footballs spin and doesn’t move horizontally at all, could be an interesting counterpoint. Berrios only threw one in his start in New York, and Green hasn’t thrown one in a regular game yet, so we’ll have to see whether it was just an experiment or represents a real addition to their arsenals.

Jose Berrios, Chad Green and Zach Pop were all messing around with cutters. For Berrios and Pop it’s an entirely new pitch, while Green used one occasionally early in his career but hasn’t thrown one in a major league game since 2017. Berrios and Pop in particular are sinker guys who get plus horizontal run on their primary fastballs, so a cutter, which typically has footballs spin and doesn’t move horizontally at all, could be an interesting counterpoint. Berrios only threw one in his start in New York, and Green hasn’t thrown one in a regular game yet, so we’ll have to see whether it was just an experiment or represents a real addition to their arsenals. And Splitters: Both Nate Pearson and Bowden Francis experimented with a few splitters during the spring. Pearson had a conventional change up in the minors and when first called up in 2020, but he dropped it since moving to the bullpen. Francis had never thrown a change of any kind in the majors before showing the split to Kyle Tucker in the third inning last night (it was a ball). For Francis, the utility of some kind of change is obvious. He’s got three other pitches in his four-seamer, slider, and curve, but a dedicated weapon against lefties would go a long ways in his effort to stick in the MLB rotation. It’s less clear whether it makes sense for Pearson, who’s got plenty of stuff but has struggled to locate without the added complication of mastering a new offering.

Both Nate Pearson and Bowden Francis experimented with a few splitters during the spring. Pearson had a conventional change up in the minors and when first called up in 2020, but he dropped it since moving to the bullpen. Francis had never thrown a change of any kind in the majors before showing the split to Kyle Tucker in the third inning last night (it was a ball). For Francis, the utility of some kind of change is obvious. He’s got three other pitches in his four-seamer, slider, and curve, but a dedicated weapon against lefties would go a long ways in his effort to stick in the MLB rotation. It’s less clear whether it makes sense for Pearson, who’s got plenty of stuff but has struggled to locate without the added complication of mastering a new offering. Alek Manoah was throwing a little harder and a little more overhand . All of his pitches averaged about 1mph harder during the spring than they did last year. Hopefully that reflects the dividends of his work on his conditioning this winter. He was also releasing his pitches about 2.5 inches higher and 4 inches closer to the centre of the rubber, possibly reflecting a slightly higher arm slot. Perhaps relatedly, he was getting a little less horizontal movement but more depth on his non-fastballs, especially his slider. Maybe that’s a deliberate change, maybe it’s a fresher arm displaying better mechanics, maybe it’s noise. We’ll have to wait for him to get healthy to know for sure.

. All of his pitches averaged about 1mph harder during the spring than they did last year. Hopefully that reflects the dividends of his work on his conditioning this winter. He was also releasing his pitches about 2.5 inches higher and 4 inches closer to the centre of the rubber, possibly reflecting a slightly higher arm slot. Perhaps relatedly, he was getting a little less horizontal movement but more depth on his non-fastballs, especially his slider. Maybe that’s a deliberate change, maybe it’s a fresher arm displaying better mechanics, maybe it’s noise. We’ll have to wait for him to get healthy to know for sure. Trevor Richards redesigned his change-up . It now comes in at 79mph, almost 4mph slower than last year (his fastball is down about 0.8mph). It has a little less run but almost six inches more vertical break, making it function almost more like a screwball than a straight change. The tweak has so far carried over to the regular season. That’s a big move for a guy who now throws the change more than half the time.

. It now comes in at 79mph, almost 4mph slower than last year (his fastball is down about 0.8mph). It has a little less run but almost six inches more vertical break, making it function almost more like a screwball than a straight change. The tweak has so far carried over to the regular season. That’s a big move for a guy who now throws the change more than half the time. Erik Swanson tweaked his Slider. this is less dramatic, because the slider is a distant third pitch for Swanson, but its spin axis has changed significantly, taking about 2mph off and adding both horizontal and vertical movement. The pitch hasn’t graded out well in the past, either by shape or by results, and while the splitter will always be the star of the show for Swanson, a more effective third pitch could help complete his arsenal.

this is less dramatic, because the slider is a distant third pitch for Swanson, but its spin axis has changed significantly, taking about 2mph off and adding both horizontal and vertical movement. The pitch hasn’t graded out well in the past, either by shape or by results, and while the splitter will always be the star of the show for Swanson, a more effective third pitch could help complete his arsenal. Yusei Kikuchi’s went back to his old change up . Before 2023, he’d thrown the pitch in the 86-87mph range, about 8-9mph off his fastball. The pitch has never had great movement, but it got solid results in previous seasons playing off his big fastball. Last year he started throwing it harder, close to 89mph, which made the pitch less effective. He seems to have gone back to the drawing board this winter, and both in the spring and his one start in New York was throwing it at 86 again, with a tweak to the spin axis that’s also coaxed a few more inches of horizontal movement out of it.

. Before 2023, he’d thrown the pitch in the 86-87mph range, about 8-9mph off his fastball. The pitch has never had great movement, but it got solid results in previous seasons playing off his big fastball. Last year he started throwing it harder, close to 89mph, which made the pitch less effective. He seems to have gone back to the drawing board this winter, and both in the spring and his one start in New York was throwing it at 86 again, with a tweak to the spin axis that’s also coaxed a few more inches of horizontal movement out of it. A bunch of guys moved around on the rubber: Manoah and Kikuchi have moved their release points away from the centre of the rubber, while Pop and Jordan Romano moved towards it. I have no idea whether this means anything or whether it’s just guys playing around, but the fact that a lot of them were doing it is at lease interesting.

Manoah and Kikuchi have moved their release points away from the centre of the rubber, while Pop and Jordan Romano moved towards it. I have no idea whether this means anything or whether it’s just guys playing around, but the fact that a lot of them were doing it is at lease interesting. Erik Pardinho lives! This one’s just a fun note for now. Pardinho was a major IFA signing back in 2017 and had an extremely promising rookie ball debut the following year, but injuries (and the pandemic) ruined his next four seasons, and he looked diminished by the time he finally got some significant run in Vancouver last summer. After all that struggle, it was cool to see him bumping 95 in a couple of brief appearances this spring. There’s a long way to go for him to re-establish any kind of prospect status, and he’s rule 5 eligible and an extreme long shot for 40 man consideration, the the possibility of ever seeing him in Toronto remains remote. Still, he’s just 23 this season, and any hope is more than it looked like there was a few months ago.