Jays No-Hit by Astros

Jays 0 Astros 10

On the list of things that shouldn’t happen, this ranks near the top:

Ronel Blanco threw 9 no-hit innings against the Blue Jays. There is nothing good that can be said about this. He threw 105 pitches.

He walked two (one of them George Springer to start the game, and he walked one other time) and struck out 7.

Vlad went 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts. Well, everyone went 0 for.

There isn’t much good to say about this one. Bowden Francis was terrible: 5.1 innings, 10 hits, 7 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts, with 3 home runs against.

Genesis Cabrera gave up 3 more runs in his inning of work (since his suspension will likely start tomorrow, we might as well use him tonight). Trevor Richards got the last two outs of the 7th. And Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched the eighth inning, giving up just 1 walk.

Yeah, it was awful. There is no why Blanco should no-hit anyone. Personally, the offensive coordinator should be fired over this, but then all the batters should be fired too.

No Jays of the Day. Springer had the high mark at .025.

Francis gets the Other Award with a -.288. All the batters deserve one as well.

Tomorrow Jose Berrios gets the start. Framber Valdez gets to try to get a no-hitter.

This says it all: