Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-Man: Daniel Vogelbach

Daniel Vogelbach is a 31-year-old left-handed hitting DH (occasional first baseman) who signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays on February 18th (when we were still hoping for a big-name signing).

He’s played 8 seasons in the MLB, 573 games (including 2 with the Blue Jays in 2020). He’s played with the Mariners, Brewers, Pirates, Mets, and the Jays for a few minutes. He’s hit .220/.342/.409 in his career with 80 home runs.

Last year, he played 104 games for the Mets, hitting .233/.339/.404 with 13 home runs for a 0.2 bWAR.

He’s a big guy, listed at 6 foot and 270 pounds, so it tends to go a long way when he hits one.

Daniel had a nice spring, hitting .243/.349/.541 with 3 home runs.

With the Jays this year, he’ll likely get most of his playing time as a pinch hitter unless Justin Turner or Vladimir Guerrero is injured. And, of course, Joey Votto is lurking in the background. He’s not playing yet, but when Votto gets playing, Daniel will likely be on his way if Joey hits at all.

If it comes to it, I’d take Vogelbach over Votto. Over the past two seasons, Daniel has a 772 OPS, Votto .712. Votto is 40, Vogelbach 31. But Votto comes with shiny Canadianness and that potential Hall of Fame glow. I’m less interested in that than which one can get me wins.

But then, neither of the two move the needle.

PECOTA has Daniel playing in 90 games (take the under), with 308 at-bats, 13 home runs, and a batting line of .237/.350/.415.

ZiPS says 108 games, 13 home runs, .232/.341/.414.

Steamer 9 games, 39 PA, 2 home runs, .232/.343/.413.

