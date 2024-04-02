Game #6 GameThread: Jays @ Astros

Game two of the series in Houston. We won’t talk about game one ever again.

As we guessed, Genesis Cabrera’s suspension has been dropped to two games. And Don Mattingly shaved his beard. Gotta change things up after a no-hitter.

Yariel Rodriguez throw 4 hitless innings, giving up just a walk with 6 strikeouts in today’s Bisons game. The Bisons won in 10 innings 2-0.

In addition, Bo Bichette is back in the lineup, and Ernie Clements and Davis Schneider are also in the lineup.