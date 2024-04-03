 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Schneider Homers, Jays Win

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Blue Jays 2 Astros 1

Until the bottom of the ninth, this seemed like another one of those disappointing games where the Jays just couldn’t score.

Then, in the ninth:

  • Vladimir Guerrero singled to lead off the inning.
  • But Bo Bichette hit into a double play, and it seemed like it was over.
  • Justin Turner walked.
  • Davis Schneider took a 1 and 1 pitch and hit it over the center-field wall. It was a center-cut slider, 423 feet and 108.8 mph, and Davis didn’t miss it. Schneider has had 8 at-bats this season and has 2 hits, both of them home runs.

Before that, there were some chances. In the first, Bichette had a two-out single, and Justin Turner followed it with a double to the left field wall. Bo was waved home (he had to be; two outs and a ball to the wall, he had to be sent). It was a close play, but he was out.

Turner had another double in the fourth, but we left him there. Ernie Clement had a one-out single in the fifth. In the seventh, Turner led off with a single, but Schneider struck out, and Alejandro Kirk hit into a double play. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a one-out single in the eighth, but again, we couldn’t score him.

We had 8 hits (Turner had three of them) and a walk, but it took until two out in the ninth to push runs across. Thankfully, that was enough.

Springer, Kirk and Kiermaier had 0 fors.

Jose Berrios had his second good start of the year. He went 6 innings and gave up 6 hits, 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts. The one run against was a Jose Altuve fourth-inning home run.

And the bullpen did great work:

  • Yimi Garcia pitched the seventh, giving up a hit, and had a strikeout.
  • Tim Mayza got the first two outs of the eighth, giving up a walk.
  • Chad Green got the last out of the eighth and pitched the ninth, giving up just a single, getting the win.

Jays of the Day: Schneider (.598 WPA, I like him in left field), Turner (.118), Green (.237) and Garcia (.107).

I’d give Berrios an honourable mention. He had a .069 WPA, which would have been better if the team had scored for him.

The Other Award: Bichette (-.267 for a 1 for 4 night), Kiermaier (-.185 for an 0 for 3), Kirk (-.159 for an 0 for 4), and Springer (-.129, 0 for 4).

So the Jays are 3-3. It doesn’t feel like they should be, but they are.

Tomorrow, they finish the series with the Astros. Chris Bassitt starts. Cristian Javier starts for the Astros.

