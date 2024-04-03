Game #7 Preview: Bassitt vs Javier

After a thrilling win last night, the Blue Jays look to take the series against the Astros in Houston. Gametime is once again at 8:10 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Chris Bassitt will look for a rebound in his second start of the season after his first start in Tampa didn’t go well. Things started great for him, striking out the first four batters he faced and getting through the first two innings unscathed. But a grand slam in the 3rd inning ruined his night, and a bunch of singles off him in the 5th tacked on another run. Overall, it was 5 innings, 5 runs (just 4 earned) with a little bad luck on the sequencing and he ended up taking the loss in the lopsided defeat.

I don’t think there was too much concern derived from that start against the Rays. Bassitt was throwing in the same 91-94 mph range he was last year, even deep into his start. He was getting whiffs (10 on the night), inducing some bad contact and generally pitching efficiently.

Astros’ Starter

The Astros will go with right hander Cristian Javier for today’s start. The 27 year old will be looking for a bounce back season this year, after his 2.54 ERA from 2022 was followed up with a 4.56 ERA last year. He lost a mph on his fastball, and as a result saw a reduction in his strikeout rate from 33% to 23% while his home run rate also rebounded to what he had done in career prior to his breakout 2022.

Javier’s season got off to a great start last Friday against the Yankees. He went 6 shutout innings, striking out 6 against just 1 walk. He gave up just 4 hits and did a good job preventing hard contact against him. The velocity on his fastball was also up a tiny bit over last year, perhaps a good sign for the Astros.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Davis Schneider was the hero once again yesterday, launching his 9th inning home run to give the Blue Jays their first run in 20 innings and secure the win. So far this season Schneider has only made starts against left handed pitchers, but if his big hits keep coming, he is going to force his way into the starting lineup more often.

Daulton Varsho got the night off against the lefty last night. He’ll be back in the starting lineup tonight, and hopefully the day off will have done him good. His season has been a rough one so far, with a lot of weak contact and a struggle to get to pitches high in the zone. He is going to get better, but hopefully a lot better, and hopefully soon.

Alejandro Kirk has caught three days in a row, so expect to see Brian Serven behind the plate tonight.

Ernie Clement has gotten four straight starts, although two of them were due to Bo Bichette’s sore neck. With Bichette’s neck problem seemingly behind him, Clement is likely back on the bench tonight.

Astros’ Lineup

The Astros don’t do a whole lot of shaking things up, with Victor Caratini occasionally getting a start at catcher that moves Yainer Diaz to DH, Yordan Alvarez to the outfield, Chas McCormick to CF and Jake Meyers to the bench. They did that yesterday, so expect to see a lineup similar to the one that Bowden Francis faced on Monday.

Although Jake Meyers started the day on the bench, he did still manage to make it into the game, pinch running for Diaz in the 9th inning. Unfortunately for him, he tripped trying to steal second base with 1 out in the inning. Something he’ll not soon forget, but the final bad thing to happen on the bases to the Astros.

Yesterday’s Heroes

Bryce Harper launched 3 home runs into the Philadelphia night, driving in 6 runs to easily take home his first Monster Bat award of the year. Harper’s big night propelled his Phillies to the 9-4 win over the Reds.

Despite his 2-out heroics in the 9th inning yesterday, Davis Schneider and his .599 WPA is not the WPA King. That title goes to former Blue Jays’ farmhand Josh Winckowski, as he authored two shutout innings in extras, picking up the win as the Red Sox beat the Athletics 5-4 in 11 innings. Winckowski for his part picks up the trophy thanks to an incredible .736 WPA.

Framber Valdez picks up the Pitcher of the Day award, the second day in a row an Astros starter wins this one against the Jays. He went 7.2 shutout innings, allowing just 6 hits with zero walks, striking out 5. But as I’m sure we’ve all seen by now, he did not get the win in this one thanks to Davis Schneider’s heroics.

Find the Link

Find the link between Yanier Diaz and Yennier Cano, among others.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant